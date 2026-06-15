Squirrels Walk off Senators in 10-Inning Thriller

Published on June 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels rallied for three straight runs to beat the Harrisburg Senators, 5-4, on Sunday night at CarMax Park, ending with a 10th-inning, walk-off hit-by-pitch.

The Flying Squirrels (41-21) collected their eighth walk-off win of the season and claimed a series victory against the Senators (32-31)

Trailing by two runs in the bottom of the sixth, Jean Carlos Sio launched a two-run home run to right field, evening the score to 4-4. Sio has homered in three of his last five games with eight RBIs over the stretch.

Dylan Hecht held the Senators scoreless in the seventh inning. Dale Stanavich posted 2.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts and Tyler Vogel closed out the night with a trio of strikeouts over 1.1 innings.

In the bottom of the tenth, Harrisburg reliever Billy Sullivan (Loss, 0-1) collected back-to-back strikeouts before issuing an intentional walk and hit Sabin Ceballos to load the bases.

Facing an 0-2 count, Maui Ahuna was hit by a pitch, forcing the winning run to score and propelling the Flying Squirrels to a 5-4, walk-off win.

The Senators took a 3-0 lead with three solo homers. Ethan Petry homered in the second, Cayden Wallace went deep in the third and Caleb Lomavita added a home run in the fourth.

Charlie Szykowny hit a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth to cut the deficit to 3-1.

In the bottom of the fifth, Bo Davidson hit an RBI single to close the score to 3-2.

Wallace hit his second home run of the game in the sixth, extending the Harrisburg lead to 4-2.

The game was delayed due to storms before the top of the fifth inning for two hours and 27 minutes.

Due to extreme heat and heavy rain preventing the Flying Squirrels from delivering their full game experience on Sunday evening, fans who had tickets for Sunday's game (June 14) can redeem them for a future 2026 regular season game, subject to availability, in person at the Flying Squirrels Box Office, via email at tickets@squirrelsbaseball.com or by calling (804) 359-3866.

The Flying Squirrels begin a six-game road series against the Chesapeake Baysox on Tuesday night. Left-hander Greg Farone (1-5, 6.23) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie, Md.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to CarMax Park to host the Akron RubberDucks from June 23-28. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.

Tickets for Flying Squirrels home games in the 2026 Eastern League playoffs go on sale on Monday morning at 9 a.m. at SquirrelsBaseball.com, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from June 14, 2026

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