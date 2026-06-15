Career Day for Moss Highlights Rain-Shortened Win

Published on June 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve, playing as the Altoona Mud Turtles, took a rain-shortened win over the Chesapeake Baysox, 7-1, on Sunday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. With the win, Altoona earned a series victory after the teams played six innings on Sunday.

Callan Moss picked up a career-high four hits in four trips to the plate, drove in a run and scored twice in the win.

Following a 17-minute rain delay beginning the night, the Curve bats broke out for four runs on five hits in the bottom of the first. Facing Ben Vespi, Callan Moss singled home Duce Gourson to bring home the first run of the day. Moss' single was the first of four straight run-scoring hits for the Curve, Javier Rivas, Ivan Brethowr and P.J. Hilson each drove in a run to take a 4-0 lead.

After Anderson De Los Santos slammed a solo homer to left, the Curve picked up two runs in the second inning on an RBI single from Titus Dumitru and another run scored when Ivan Brethowr was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Altoona added another run in the fourth when Moss scrambled home from first after a throwing error from Baysox catcher Ethan Anderson.

Josh Loeschorn tossed three innings and allowed one run as the starter for a bullpen day for the Curve. Jaycob Deese earned the win with three scoreless innings of relief after Loeschorn, the two combined for seven strikeouts and just one walk.

Brethowr picked up two hits before the game was called because of rain after six innings.

With the seven runs scored, Curve fans can get 50% off a regular menu priced pizza at Papa John's on Sunday with the promo code CURVE50.

Altoona begins a six-game series at Akron to wrap up the First Half of the season on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. RHP Peyton Stumbo takes the ball for the Curve on Tuesday, while the RubberDucks will start LHP Caden Favors.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from June 14, 2026

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