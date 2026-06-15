Sea Dogs Offense Explodes in 9-2 Series Finale Win

Published on June 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Reading, PA - The Portland Sea Dogs (31-31) exploded on offense for a 9-3 win against the Reading Fightin Phils (29-34) on Sunday evening. Portland is now 8-2 in series finales this season

The Sea Dogs batted around and put up seven runs in the fifth inning off three home runs, by Nelly Taylor, Stanley Tucker, and Johanfran Garcia, and an RBI single from Nate Baez. For Tucker, it was his first home run at the Double-A level after being called up from Single-A Salem on Saturday. Garcia was three-for-four on the night with two singles and his home run, extending his team-leading hit streak to ten games. Over the course of the week, Garcia batted .519 with 14 hits, four runs, four doubles, two home runs, and 10 RBI.

With one out in the fifth, Taylor's one-run homer started the scoring. Martinez singled, extending his hit streak to six games, before Tucker's two-run home run pushed the score to 3-0. On two outs, Miguel Bleis walked, Marvin Alcantara singled, and Baez brought home Bleis with his RBI single. With Alcantara and Baez on, Garcia's three-run homer broke open the lead, and the Sea Dogs led 7-0.

Reading plated two in the seventh on an Alex Binelas RBI single and a wild pitch.

Garcia scored his second run of the day after he reached base with a single, and was driven home by a single from Taylor, his second hit and RBI of the night.

The Sea Dogs were not done yet, as they tacked on one more run, Ahbram Liendo scoring off an Alcantara RBI single, to extend the lead to 9-2.

Binelas hit a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth before Reading loaded the bases, but ultimately came up empty.

RHP John Holobetz (3-3, 4.70 ERA) earned the win with a phenomenal start, holding Reading scoreless on three hits and one walk with six strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched. RHP Kyle Brnovich (1-6, 6.71 ERA) was dealt the losing decision, allowing seven runs on seven hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 4.2 innings of work.

The Sea Dogs return to Delta Dental Park on Tuesday to face the Somerset Patriots at home for the first time this season. RHP Blake Wehunt (2-4, 4.32 ERA) will face off against a starter to be announced for the Patriots. Tuesday's game will be packed with excitement, with the first 1000 fans receiving a 2006 Replica Championship Ring Giveaway in honor of its 20th anniversary. It is also Lewiston and Auburn community night, and Franco-American night at the ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 pm.







Eastern League Stories from June 14, 2026

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