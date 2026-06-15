Baysox Drop Rain Shortened Sunday Night Contest with Curve

Published on June 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Altoona, PA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, fell to the Altoona Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, by a 7-1 final on Sunday night, in a game that was called official after six innings due to rain.

Sunday night's start time was pushed back 17 minutes due to storms in the area. The Baysox started right- hander Ben Vespi, with left-hander Joseph Dzierwa following. Altoona got to Vespi for four runs on five hits in the first inning, including an RBI single from Callan Moss, who finished the night 4-for-4 for the Curve. Vespi (L, 0-3) went the game's opening inning, before Dzierwa went the final five frames.

Dzierwa allowed a pair of runs in the second on a run-scoring single and a bases loaded hit by pitch. The southpaw settled into the remainder of his outing after the second, allowing one, unearned run the rest of the way and striking out four total hitters on Sunday.

The lone Baysox run came courtesy of a second inning solo homer from Anderson De Los Santos. Chesapeake (25-38) threatened by loading the bases on a pair of singles and a walk in the third but were unable to push across any additional damage. After getting three innings from right-handed starter Josh Loeschorn, fellow righty Jaycob Deese (W, 2-3) went the final three innings for Altoona.

The game was sent into a rain delay following the final out of the sixth inning. After a 30-minute delay, the game was called official due to rain.

The Baysox will wrap up the first half of the 2026 season with the front end of a two-week homestand at Prince George's Stadium, beginning Tuesday, June 16 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants. Tuesday's first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm from Prince George's Stadium.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from June 14, 2026

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