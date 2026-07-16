The Sports Junkies to Celebrate 30th Anniversary Live from Prince George's Stadium on Thursday, July 23

Published on July 16, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, today announced that The Sports Junkies will celebrate their 30th anniversary at Prince George's Stadium on Thursday, July 23, as the Baysox host Erie SeaWolves (Detroit).

For the Junkies, the celebration is a homecoming. The four lifelong friends-John "Cakes" Auville, Eric "EB" Bickel, Jason "Lurch" Bishop, and John "JP" Flynn-grew up together in Bowie, where their sports-talk careers began before rising to become one of the region's most beloved radio institutions. Thirty years later, they'll mark the milestone just minutes from where it all started-throwing out ceremonial first pitches at Prince George's Stadium and meeting fans on the concourse.

"The Junkies are Bowie's own, and there's no better place for them to celebrate 30 years than right here at Prince George's Stadium," said Brian Shallcross, General Manager, Chesapeake Baysox. "They grew up in this community, and their story is a hometown story. We're thrilled to welcome them back for what will be one of the most fun nights of our season."

The celebration anchors an exciting promotional night for the Baysox:

Reversible Boonie/Bucket Hat Giveaway - The first 500 fans ages 13 and older will receive a reversible boonie hat.

Pre-Game Happy Hour with Live Music - Bill Ziemski performs live from 5:00 to 6:30 PM, with the happy hour sponsored by Budweiser.

Margaritaville Night - Tropical vibes take over the ballpark for a laid-back island celebration.

Cangrejos Fantasmas de Chesapeake - The Baysox will take the field as the Cangrejos Fantasmas ("Ghost Crabs") as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión, celebrating the region's Hispanic and Latino communities.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Tickets are available at baysox.com or by calling the box office at 301-464-4865.







Eastern League Stories from July 16, 2026

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