Reimer Homers, Somerset Walks off Binghamton in 10-Inning Series Finale

Published on June 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Bridgewater, NJ - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (24-39) drop the series finale as the Somerset Patriots (35-28) walked it off in the 10th inning to win 7-6.

The Patriots take the series five games to one and finish the year 11-7 against Binghamton, as the two teams will not play in the second half of the season.

Somerset shortstop Owen Cobb laid down a sacrifice bunt and forced a throwing error from Binghamton third baseman Kevin Villavicencio, allowing Kevin Verde to score the winning run.

Binghamton got on the board first for the fourth time in the series, taking a 2-0 lead in the second inning.

Villavicencio roped an RBI single to left field to score left fielder Vincent Perozo, who led off the inning with a double. Then, first baseman TT Bowens followed with an RBI double, scoring Villavicencio.

Over the final two games of the series, Bowens had three hits and three runs batted in.

Binghamton left-hander Max Green was scoreless entering the third inning, until Somerset took a 3-2 lead.

Somerset tallied four hits in the inning as right fielder Garrett Martin chalked up an RBI single and center fielder DJ Gladney two batters later hit an RBI double.

In the fourth inning, Somerset made it 6-2 behind five hits. Green was pulled with one out as left-hander Felip De La Cruz took over. All six runs that crossed were earned by Green before De La Cruz got out of the jam.

Six consecutive batters reached base for the Patriots in the fourth inning as designated hitter Jackson Castillo and Martin led the way with RBI singles, and Cobb had his second double, this time for an RBI.

Right-hander Ben Hess went 3.1 innings for Somerset, allowing two runs before Binghamton got to right-hander Chase Chaney.

In the fifth inning, Jose Ramos made it 6-4 with a two-run single for his team's 34th RBI of the year.

Then in the seventh inning, designated hitter Jacob Reimer clubbed a game-tying two-run home run to tie the game at 6-6. Reimer now has six homers on the year and two from TD Bank Ballpark.

Binghamton's bullpen was fantastic as right-handers Zach Peek (2.0 IP), Carlos Guzman (2.0 IP), and Saul Garcia (1.0 IP) all did not allow a run in relief.

Right-hander Dan Hammer (4-1) got the ball in the 10th inning and received the loss, but his run was not earned.

Binghamton is now 6-2 in extra-inning games and falls for the first time on the road in extra innings.

The Rumble Ponies open up a six-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A, Toronto Blue Jays) on Tuesday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 FM and the WNBF News Radio App.

Postgame Notes: Jacob Reimer clubs his 6th home run of the year (1-for-4, R, HR, RBI, BB)...TT Bowens over the last two games had three hits and three RBIs (2-for-4, R, 2B, RBI)...Vincent Perozo has 10 XBH in 23 games (1-for-5, 2B)...Zach Peek in his first game back with Binghamton since May 15 (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO)...Carlos Guzman (2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO)...Saul Garcia (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO).







Eastern League Stories from June 14, 2026

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