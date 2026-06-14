Sunday June 14 Game Between RubberDucks and SeaWolves Cancelled Due to Rain

Published on June 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Akron RubberDucks and Erie SeaWolves game on Sunday, June 14, which was delayed in the middle of the fourth inning, has been cancelled due to rain at UPMC Park in Erie.

Due to the RubberDucks and SeaWolves not meeting again in the first half of the regular season, the game will not be made up.

Before the cancellation, Akron came out of the game's first rain delay by racking up six runs in the fourth inning. Back-to-back RBI singles by Wuilfredo Antunez and Alex Mooney cut Erie's lead down to 4-2. Later in the inning, Juan Benjamin launched a no-doubt grand slam to put Akron ahead 6-4. Shortly after the final out of the top of the fourth, the game entered its second rain delay.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks (32-20) will have Monday off before returning to Akron for the first time in two weeks. The RubberDucks begin a six-game series at 7 17 Credit Union Park against the Altoona Curve on Tuesday, June 16 at 6:35 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from June 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.