SeaWolves and RubberDucks Series Finale Canceled

Published on June 14, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







Today's (June 14th) Erie SeaWolves game against the Akron RubberDucks has been canceled due to rain. The game will not be made up.

Tickets from today's originally scheduled game can be exchanged for any remaining 2026 regular season home game for equal or lesser value, subject to availability. Tickets may not be exchanged for potential playoff games.

The SeaWolves head on the road to finish the first half next week against Harrisburg before opening the second half at home against Binghamton on June 23.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, The Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from June 14, 2026

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