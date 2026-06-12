Peck's Walk-Off Double Lifts SeaWolves over RubberDucks

Published on June 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE, PA - The Erie SeaWolves (31-29) made it four straight wins with an 8-7 victory in walk-off fashion against the Akron RubberDucks (31-29) on Thursday night at UPMC Park.

The RubberDucks grabbed the momentum with a game-tying home run with two outs in the top of the ninth, but John Peck ensured that Erie got the last laugh with a double off the wall to score Peyton Graham from first base and give the SeaWolves their first walk-off win of the year.

Erie started off fast with a leadoff home run from Brett Callahan in the first inning, his team-leading 12th home run of the year. It also marked the 12th straight game with a home run, the longest stretch since 2023.

The squads went back-and-forth through the early innings before the SeaWolves broke through in the third inning with a two-out rally to take control. Andrew Jenkins delivered a single to tie the game at three before Izaac Pacheco and EJ Exposito came through with 2-RBI singles to break the game open and create a five-run advantage for Erie.

Sean Hunley started on the rubber for the SeaWolves and worked four innings before exiting with a 7-4 lead. Johan Simon entered from the bullpen and was efficient in his first inning with a 1-2-3 frame against the heart of the Akron order in the fifth.

With Simon back out for the sixth, Alex Mooney continued to cause trouble for the SeaWolves pitchers as he singled for his third hit of the game and scored one of two runs on the inning for Akron as the RubberDucks pulled within a run.

Trevin Michael was dominant in his two innings to hold the SeaWolves lead with three punchouts to punctuate his outing in the eighth.

Akron evened the score with a Jaison Chourio home run in the ninth inning off Moises Rodriguez to set the stage for Peck's heroics in the bottom half.

RHP Tanner Kohlhepp makes his second start of the season in a bullpen game tomorrow night at UPMC Park as the SeaWolves don their Flagship City Kitties alternate identity for the first time. First pitch is set for 6:35 PM with a fireworks show to follow the action.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from June 11, 2026

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