Erie Walks off Akron 8-7

Published on June 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Jaison Chourio tied the game with a two-out home run in the top of the ninth, but the Erie SeaWolves walked off the Akron RubberDucks 8-7 on Thursday night at UPMC Park.

Turning Point

After surrendering the lead in the top of the ninth, Erie answered back quickly in the bottom half. Peyton Graham walked to open the inning before John Peck doubled off the wall in right to give Erie the 8-7 win.

Mound Presence

Dylan DeLucia got the start on Thursday night and allowed seven runs over 2.2 innings while striking out two. Matt Jachec and Alaska Abney combined for two and a third scoreless innings. Adam Tulloch was dominant, allowing just one hit and a walk over three scoreless innings while striking out five. Carter Rustad allowed the run in the ninth.

Duck Tales

Akron started the seesaw in the top of the second when Alex Mooney doubled off the wall in left to tie the game at 1-1. After Erie scored a run in the second, the RubberDucks scored twice in the third. Luke Hill launched a one-out home run to tie the game before back-to-back triples by Chourio and Alfonsin Rosario gave Akron the 3-2 lead. Erie put up five in the third, but Akron started to chip away in the fourth when Mooney hit a solo home run off the hockey arena to make it 7-4 SeaWolves. The RubberDucks added two more in the sixth on a two-out RBI single by Juan Benjamin before Mooney stole home to cut the Erie lead down to 7-6. Chourio completed the comeback in the ninth by launching a two-out solo home run over the videoboard to tie the game 7-7.

Notebook

Mooney's four-hit game ties a career-high...Chourio has homered in back-to-back games to give him four home runs this month, which is one shy of his career-high in a single month...Hill's home run was his first in Double-A...Mooney's steal of home was Akron's first since Travis Bazzana stole home on Aug. 7, 2025 against Chesapeake...Game Time: 2:39...Attendance: 2,438.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at UPMC Park against the Erie SeaWolves on Friday, June 12 at 6:35 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from June 11, 2026

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