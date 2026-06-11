Harrisburg Senators Game Information - June 11 at Richmond

Published on June 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg Senators (31-28) @ Richmond Flying Squirrels (38-20)

Game #60

Thursday, June 11, 7:05 p.m. - CarMax Park

RH Josh Randall (2-0) vs LH Charlie McDaniel (0-0)

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels (Double-A, San Francisco Giants) play the third game of their six-game series this week at CarMax Park, the Senators' only trip to Richmond this season. The Flying Squirrels visit Harrisburg twice for second-half, six-game series starting June 30 and August 11.

LAST GAME: The Senators took an early 2-0 lead in the second inning Wednesday night, but the Flying Squirrels rolled the rest of the way to a 7-2 win. After OF Leandro Pineda doubled to right-centerfield in the top of the second, C Caleb Lomavita hit a two-run home run to deep left-centerfield to take the lead. Richmond got a run back on Maui Ahuna's solo homer in the bottom of the inning off RHP Connor Van Scoyoc (5-2). The Squirrels proceeded to score seven unanswered runs, including a two-run homer from Bo Davidson and a solo home run from Jean Carlos Sio. RHP Thomas Schultz pitched two hitless, scoreless frames. RHP Erick Mejia threw a scoreless 1.1 innings and RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. added a one-two-three eighth. Harrisburg has scored just three runs on six hits to start the series.

LISTEN LIVE

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Eastern League Stories from June 11, 2026

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