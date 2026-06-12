Senators Nearly Mount Historic Comeback But Fall Just Short, Losing to Flying Squirrels 11-10

Published on June 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Flying Squirrels scored seven in the fifth inning to lead the Senators 11-2, but the Senators put up a huge inning of their own, scoring eight runs in the eighth to come within one run. Richmond's Tyler Vogel (S, 8) stopped Harrisburg's momentum, closing out the 11-10 Squirrels win.

The Flying Squirrels opened the scoring in the first with Charlie Szykowny's three-run homer off RHP Josh Randall (L, 2-1). Szykowny hit two three-run home runs in the game.

The Senators got a run back in the second on Kervin Pichardo 's single to score Max Romero Jr. Another run scored in the fourth on Romero's sac fly to drive in Sam Petersen and cut the deficit to 3-2.

Richmond answered with a run in the bottom of the fourth. Jean Carlos Sio hit a leadoff homer, his second home run in as many games.

Then the Squirrels exploded for seven runs in the fifth off Randall and RHP Aaron Shortridge, sending 12 men to the plate in the inning to take a big 11-2 lead.

Randall went 4.0+ innings, allowing eight runs on seven hits, two walks and six strikeouts. Shortridge worked an inning, surrendering three runs on four hits and a walk.

RHP Billy Sullivan and RHP Robert Cranz slowed the Richmond offense, though. Each man tossed a scoreless inning in relief, holding the score 11-2 heading into the eighth.

Then Harrisburg returned the favor with a massive inning of their own.

TJ White opened the frame with an opposite-field double. Cortland Lawson doubled him home.

Lawson then advanced to third on a wild pitch which was also ball four to Johnathon Thomas. Lawson scored on another wild pitch.

With still no outs, Devin Fitz-Gerald hit an opposite-field two-run home run for his first Double-A hit and homer, cutting the Squirrels' lead to 11-6.

Petersen was hit by a pitch. Ethan Petry singled and Romero walked to load the bases, still with nobody out.

Caleb Lomavita then came to the plate and blasted a grand slam, his second home run of the series and the second Harrisburg grand slam of the season, to remarkably bring the Senators within one run.

The first eight batters all reached and scored in the inning before an out was recorded.

With one out, in their second at-bats of the eighth, White and Lawson each singled to bring the tying run to scoring position and put the go-ahead run on first. But Richmond's Tyler Vogel got Johnathon Thomas to ground into an inning-ending double play, stopping the big rally just short and sending the game to the bottom of the eighth 11-10.

RHP Chance Huff walked two batters in an inning of work but held the Flying Squirrels scoreless with a couple of strikeouts and a groundout to strand two on base.

In the ninth, still against Vogel, the Senators again put the tying run on base when Petersen reached on catcher's interference with one out.

Petersen was caught stealing second for the second out, and Petry popped out to end the game as the incredible comeback fell just short.

Richmond won 11-10 and leads the series two games to one.

Game four comes Friday night at 7:05 p.m. RHP Isaac Lyon (0-2) has the start for the Sens.







Eastern League Stories from June 11, 2026

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