June 11, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on June 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







LAST TIME OUT The Portland Sea Dogs once again came up short in a ninth-inning comeback for their second straight loss, falling back to .500 for the first time since May 24th. Johanfran Garcia was three-for-five with two doubles and two RBI. He now has a hit in every game in June, six straight, with four multi-hit games in that span. Franklin Arias was two-for-four with a run for his second consecutive multi-hit night, putting his season total at 21 multi-hit games.

BATS GONE COLD Through the first two games of this series, the Sea Dogs are 3-for-22 with runners in scoring position, and have left 17 runners on base. The Sea Dogs, trailing by four runs in both games entering the ninth inning, have scored two runs in the top of the ninth both nights, and ended the game with the tying run either at the plate or on base.

CLOSE, BUT NO CIGAR Since May 2nd, the Sea Dogs have lost 15 games. Only one of those games, a 7-3 loss to Reading on May 23rd, was lost by four or more runs. They have seven one run losses, six two run losses, one three run loss, and one four run loss.

LIENDO'S WEEK! Ahbram Liendo launched a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning of last Friday night's contest, flipping the score from 2-0 Yard Goats to 4-2 Sea Dogs. It was Liendo's first career grand slam, his second home run of the series, and just his third of the season. On Saturday, Liendo drove in a career-high five runs, and on Sunday he drove in the game-winning run, bringing his total to 13 RBI last week. He nearly doubled his prior season total (14 RBI).

BOMBS AWAY! Portland has the third most home runs in the Eastern League with 70, trailing New Hampshire (73) and Somerset (98). Their 20 multi-home run games are also second most in the Eastern League, trailing Somerset (30).

JOHANFRAN'S JUNE Johanfran Garcia has had a hot start to June, currently riding a team-leading six game hit streak that began on June 2nd. In that span, Garcia has 12 total hits, four multi-hit games, four doubles, one home run, three runs scored, and four RBI.

EASTERN LEAGUE UPDATE The Portland Sea Dogs sit in fourth place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. Hartford (32-26) is on top of the standings, 3.0 games ahead of Portland, while Somerset (32-27) is half a game back after last night's win over Binghamton. New Hampshire (30-27) sits in third, 1.5 games back of Hartford, after splitting a double header with the Yard Goats yesterday. Hartford leads this week's series against New Hampshire 2-1, with an extra game making up a former rainout. Somerset is 2-0 on the week against Binghamton.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 11, 2005 - Jonathan Papelbon fanned 12 batters in eight shutout innings and combined with five Sea Dogs to strike out a franchise-record 23 batters. The Sea Dogs fell to Bowie 2-1 in 14 innings.

SEA DOGS VS. GAGE WOOD Wood made his Double-A debut against Portland on May 22nd, allowing one run on four hits, one home run, while walking one and striking out six batters in 3.0 innings pitched. Portland narrowly came away with the win, 2-1.

ON THE MOUND LHP Dalton Rogers (0-0, 1.17 ERA) is set for his eighth appearance and sixth start of the season. Rogers has given up one earned run in his last four appearances (11.1 IP), including a rehab appearance in the Florida Complex League on May 19th, after an approximate one month long stint on the injured list. In his last two starts for Portland, May 29th and June 5th, Rogers went 3.0 and 4.0 innings respectively, allowing no runs on one hit, while issuing seven walks and six strikeouts. Rogers was the Red Sox' third round pick in the 2022 MLB First-Year Players Draft, having previously pitched at the University of Southern Mississippi, Jones College, and Southeastern Louisiana University.







Eastern League Stories from June 11, 2026

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