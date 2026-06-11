Mets RHP Kodai Senga to Make Rehab Start for Double-A Binghamton on Thursday

Published on June 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BRIDGEWATER, N.J. - New York Mets right-handed pitcher Kodai Senga is expected to make a rehab start for Double-A Binghamton, against the Somerset Patriots at TD Bank Ballpark in New Jersey on Thursday night.

This will be Senga's fourth rehab start on this rehab assignment, after he made a rehab start with Single-A St. Lucie on May 22 (vs. Palm Beach) and with Triple-A Syracuse on May 28 (at Rochester) and June 3 (vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre).

Senga, whom the Mets placed on the 15-day injured list on April 28 with lumbar spine inflammation, went a combined 0-1 with a 5.25 ERA (7 ER) with 12 strikeouts in 12.0 innings across his first three rehab starts. On June 3 in a rehab start for Triple-A Syracuse, Senga took the loss and recorded five strikeouts over 5.0 innings, while allowing three runs on six hits, two walks, and two hit batters. He threw 91 pitches (54 strikes).

The 33-year-old is in his fourth major league season with the Mets. He made five starts this season for New York prior to his injury and went 0-4 with a 9.00 ERA and a 23-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 20.0 innings.

Senga has made 57 starts for the Mets in his MLB career and has gone 20-17 with a 3.39 ERA and 343 strikeouts in 305.0 innings. Senga was a National League All-Star in 2023 and joined Pete Alonso (2019), Dwight Gooden (1984), Jerry Koosman (1968), and Tom Seaver (1967) as the only Mets rookies selected to an All-Star Game. He led all MLB rookies with 12 wins and 202 strikeouts in 2023. Senga recorded 202 strikeouts through his first 29 career appearances, which is the fourth-most by a Mets pitcher in franchise history.

Senga signed a five-year, $75 million contract with the Mets on December 17, 2022, after spending the previous 11 seasons in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball with the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks. He is originally from Gamagori, Japan.

The right-hander also made a rehab start for Double -A Binghamton on July 5, 2025, vs. Hartford at Mirabito Stadium, when he was rehabbing from a right hamstring strain. In that start, Senga recorded four strikeouts over 3.2 innings and allowed six hits, four runs, three earned runs, one home run, and two walks.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies' game at Somerset (the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees) on Thursday begins at 6:35 p.m. and will air on WNBF News Radio 1290 AM and 92.1 FM, and on the WNBF App. Pregame coverage gets underway at 6:20 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.







Eastern League Stories from June 11, 2026

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