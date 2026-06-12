Mahoney Fans 10. Jorge, Kokoska Help Keep Yard Goats in First

Published on June 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - The Hartford Yard Goats defeated the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 5-3 on Thursday night at Dunkin' Park. The win keeps the Yard Goats in first place by one-half game over Somerset and 2 1/2 games over New Hampshire.

Hartford starter Jack Mahoney turned in a dominant performance, allowing just one hit over five scoreless innings while recording a career high 10 strikeouts. For New Hampshire, right-hander Jake Bloss made an appearance as he works back from Tommy John surgery. Bloss struck out six batters over 3.1 innings but allowed three runs on four hits and walked two. Yard Goats tonight had five stolen bases, two from Jorge and two from Cole Messina. At the plate, Jorge paced the Hartford offense with three hits, while Zach Kokoska provided the big swing with a two-run home run as the Yard Goats secured the victory.

It was all the Yard Goats in the first inning. Jack Mahoney set the tone early for Hartford, retiring the side in order in the top of the first. The right-hander recorded three strikeouts, getting the first and third batters looking while and the second went down swinging. Hartford carried that momentum into the bottom of the inning when Dyan Jorge lined a leadoff double down the third-base line. After advancing to third, Jorge showcased his speed by stealing third and later stealing home to give the Yard Goats a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second inning the Goats added to their lead when Bryant Betancourt drew a walk and later stole second base. Two batters later, Zach Kokoska delivered the big hit, blasting a two-run home run to left field to extend Hartford's lead to 3-0.

Dyan Jorge continued his big night in the fifth inning, leading off with his second double of the game. Roc Riggio followed with an RBI double, his first hit of the evening, to give the Yard Goats a 4-0 advantage.

New Hampshire spoiled the shutout in the top of the seventh inning with back-to-back solo home runs. Victor Arias got the Fisher Cats on the board before Aaron Parker followed with a homer to nearly the same spot in center field, trimming Hartford's lead to 4-2. Later in the inning Jackson Hornung grounded into a force out allowing Jorge Burgos to score, cutting the Yard Goats advantage to 4-3.

The Yard Goats added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth inning. Bryant Betancourt doubled and advanced to third on an error. Cole Messina's infield hit to first against a drawn-in infield scored Betancourt.

Carlos Torres pitched the ninth inning to record his fourth save. Hartford now leads the series, 3-1.

The Yard Goats will continue their series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats Friday night at 7:10 pm. There will be fireworks after the last out, so be sure to join us! RHP Jackson Cox will be on the mound for the Yard Goats and RHP Chris McElvain will take the mound for the Fisher Cats. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP: Jack Mahoney (3-0)

LP: Jake Bloss (0-1)

S: Carlos Torres (4)







Eastern League Stories from June 11, 2026

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