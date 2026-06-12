Morales Blasts Somerset's 100th Homer of Season off Senga in Fifth Straight Win

Published on June 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Somerset Patriots third baseman Coby Morales

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots third baseman Coby Morales(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots rolled past the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 3-1 at TD Bank Ballpark on Thursday evening in Bridgewater, NJ. The Patriots used three unanswered runs, including two in the seventh inning to secure their third win of the season when being outhit.

With nine games in the first half remaining, the Patriots are 0.5 games behind first place Hartford in the Northeast Division at the time of the game's conclusion.

With the win, Somerset advanced to 9-6 against the Rumble Ponies this season, including a 7-2 record at TD Bank Ballpark. Through the first three games of the series, the Patriots are outscoring Binghamton 16-3.

Since May 12, Somerset's 18-9 record is the best in the Eastern League. The Patriots won its season-high tying fifth game in a row for the second time this season, pushing them to a season-best six games over .500.

With a home run from Coby Morales, Somerset notched its Double-A leading 100th home run this season. The Patriots have hit homers in seven straight, 23 of their last 26 games, while their 100 home runs this season are the most through 60 games in Double-A during the Research Tool Era (since 2005). The Patriots became the fastest Double-A team to 100 HR, beating the previous record by seven games (RCT - 2021, SOM - 2023). The Patriots' 230 HR pace through 60 games is on track to beat the Double-A Research Tool Era record set by Somerset in 2022 with 205 home runs.

The Patriots extended their extra base hit streak to 60 games. At the time of the game ending, the franchise-record streak is the longest active streak in Double-A and second-longest in MiLB.

RHP Alexander Cornielle (4.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 K) tossed season-highs with five strikeouts, 4.1 IP and 66 pitches. Across his last three outings dating back to stints with the FCL Yankees and Tampa, Cornielle has a 2.53 ERA, .200 BAA with 12 K in 10.2 IP.

LHP Xavier Rivas (4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K) made his fourth appearance of the season in relief. Across his last two outings, Rivas has tallied a 2.25 ERA, 1-0 record, 1.25 WHIP, .207 BAA with 12 K to 4 BB in 8.0 IP. Rivas and RHP Michael Arias (0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K) combined for 4.2 scoreless innings in relief of Cornielle. Across the last five games, the Patriots' bullpen has combined for 22.2 scoreless innings with 25 K to 9 BB, while allowing eight hits in that span.

3B Coby Morales (2-for-3, HR, RBI, 2 R) powered his 11th home run of the season off New York Mets rehabbing RHP Kodai Senga. Morales secured his team-leading 16th multi-HR game this season with a single in the seventh. In his last five games, Morales is 5-for-16 with a HR, two walks, two XBH and three RBI. Morales' 45 RBIs this season ranks second in the Eastern League, third among active Yankees minor leaguers and are tied for sixth in Double-A.

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Eastern League Stories from June 11, 2026

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