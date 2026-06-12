Late Offense Not Enough as Cats Fall on Thursday

Published on June 11, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







HARTFORD, CT - Despite a late rally, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (30-28) could not overcome an early deficit and fell to the Hartford Yard Goats (33-26) on Thursday at Dunkin' Park, 5-3. Highlighting New Hampshire's three-run seventh were consecutive home runs from designated hitter Victor Arias and catcher Aaron Parker.

In his first start with the Fisher Cats, RHP Jake Bloss (L, 0-1) struck out six batters and allowed three earned runs in 3-2/3 innings. Reliever Beau Philip recorded the final out of the fourth. RHP Jackson Wentworth followed with four innings or two-run ball (one earned). Hartford starter Jack Mahoney (W, 3-0) tossed a career-high 10 strikeouts in five shutout frames. RHP Carlos Torres (SV, 4) slammed the door in the ninth and secured the win.

Tonight's Top Takeaways

RHP Jake Bloss set a 2026 single-game season high with six strikeouts in his first New Hampshire start. RHP Beau Philip has tossed consecutive scoreless outings to begin his New Hampshire tenure. C Aaron Parker has launched a home run in back-to-back games.

Hartford struck first on Thursday. In the bottom of the first inning, shortstop Dyan Jorge doubled, stole third, and then swiped home for the game's first run.

In the bottom of the second, designated hitter Bryant Betancourt worked a one-out walk. Two batters later, right fielder Zach Kokoska (7) mashed a two-run homer. The Yard Goats added another run in the fifth. Back-to-back doubles from Jorge and second baseman Roc Riggio made it 4-0.

New Hampshire rallied with three runs in the seventh. Arias (5) and Parker (6) swatted back-to-back home runs which cut the Cats' deficit to two. Following the home runs, left fielder Jorge Burgos doubled and shortstop Nick Goodwin singled. With runners at the corners, right fielder Jackson Hornung bounced into a fielder's choice and brought in Burgos from third, 4-3.

Hartford added a run in the eighth on an RBI single from catcher Cole Messina. In the ninth, the Fisher Cats brought the tying run to the plate but were unable to capitalize and fell 5-3.

The Fisher Cats and Yard Goats continue their seven-game series on Friday night, with Fisher Cats RHP Chris McElvain (3-0, 4.44 ERA) slated to go against Hartford's Jackson Cox (Double-A debut) with a 7:10 PM EDT first pitch from Dunkin' Park.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







Eastern League Stories from June 11, 2026

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