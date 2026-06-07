Cats Settle for Series Split against Curve

Published on June 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats dropped their Sunday contest at Delta Dental Stadium to the Altoona Curve, 4-0. The Cats final home series of the first half ends in a split, as New Hampshire was held to one hit in the finale.

New Hampshire starter Gage Stanifer (L, 2-4) allowed three earned runs on four hits in four innings on the mound. LHP Mason Olson struck out four batters in two frames out of the bullpen. Newcomer Beau Philip pitched a perfect seventh with two strikeouts. RHP Geison Urbaez followed with two scoreless frames. Altoona starter Connor Wietgrefe (W, 2-1) twirled five shutout innings and allowed one hit in his outing.

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RHP Beau Philip tossed a perfect seventh inning in his Fisher Cats debut. LHP Mason Olson has struck out at least four batters in four straight outings. Jay Harry records only hit, broke up a no-hit bid with double in the fifth. Fisher Cats split second consecutive series.

Altoona struck first in the top of the first. Second baseman Duce Gourson worked a leadoff walk. Three batters later, right fielder Titus Dumitru (9) crushed a two-run blast and made it 2-0.

In the fourth, the Curve extended their lead to three on a solo home run from first baseman Omar Alfonzo (4). Altoona added another run in the fifth inning on a double play which made it 4-0.

Following a day off, New Hampshire embarks on a two-week road trip, beginning with a seven-game series at the Hartford Yard Goats. First pitch on Tuesday, June 9, is slated for 7:00 PM. Coverage begins at 6:40 PM on the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







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