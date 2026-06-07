Baysox Tally Three Homers in Sunday Victory over RubberDucks

Published on June 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Chesapeake Baysox News Release







Bowie, MD - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, took down the Akron RubberDucks, the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, 4-2 in the Sunday afternoon series finale.

Chesapeake (23-33) knocked a trio of solo home runs on Sunday. The scoring started with back-to-back long balls from Aron Estrada and Ethan Anderson. Estrada's soaring shot to right went an estimated 408 feet to extend his team-best hitting streak to nine games. Anderson's 411-foot big fly to right-center was his team-leading eleventh homer of the season.

Akron tied the game in the top of the fourth with a two-run homer from Jacob Cozart. That was the lone blemish on the line of right-handed starter Evan Yates, who turned in another steady performance on the mound. Yates (W, 3-2) struck out five on Sunday - his seventh-consecutive start of at least five frames. The five strikeouts included a string of three-consecutive punchouts in the fifth inning to end his day, stranding the go-ahead run on third base after the first two runners of the frame had reached.

Chesapeake took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth off right-hander Reid Johnston (L, 1-1). Adam Retzbach reached and advanced to second on a two-base throwing error from Akron shortstop Alex Mooney. Retzbach made a heads-up play, as he took third on a delayed steal on a soft lob back to the mound from the RubberDucks catcher Cozart. Retzbach crossed home on a Fernando Peguero sacrifice fly to put the Baysox ahead.

Tavian Josenberger provided insurance in the sixth with a no-doubt solo home run to right.

The Chesapeake bullpen dominated on Sunday. Left-hander Micah Ashman (1.2 IP) and right-hander Alex Pham (1.1 IP) worked scoreless outings to set the stage for right-hander Zane Barnhart (S, 3) to close things out with a scoreless ninth, thanks in part to a double-play ball that wrapped up the afternoon.

The Baysox clinched a split on the week against the RubberDucks. Chesapeake will travel to Altoona and start a series with the Curve, the Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, beginning on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:30 pm on Tuesday from People's Natural Gas Field in Altoona.

Single-game tickets, ticket plans, and group offers for the 2026 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call 301.805.6000, visit Baysox.com, or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.







Eastern League Stories from June 7, 2026

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