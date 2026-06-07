Baysox Best Ducks 4-2

Published on June 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Jacob Cozart hit a game tying two-run home run in the fourth, but the Chesapeake Baysox scored two middle inning runs to beat the Akron RubberDucks 4-2 on Sunday afternoon and earn a series split at Prince George's Stadium.

Turning Point

Chesapeake took advantage of some mistakes to retake the lead in the fifth. Adam Retzbach reached on a two-base error to open the bottom half of the frame. After stealing third base, Retzbach came around to score on a Fernando Peguero sac-fly to put the Baysox on top 3-2.

Mound Presence

Khal Stephen got the start on Sunday and worked around a walk to toss a scoreless first inning. Carter Rustad followed with three innings of relief, allowing two runs. Reid Johnston and Alaska Abney each allowed a run in their innings of work. Adam Tulloch and Zane Morehouse combined to strike out four over two scoreless innings.

Duck Tales

Akron's only runs of the afternoon came in the fourth. Alfonsin Rosario reached on a bunt single to open the inning. Cozart followed with a two-run home run to the woods in right to tie the game 2-2.

Notebook

Rosario picked up two hits to extend his season-long hitting streak to eight games and finishes the series with 10 hits, seven runs scored, three home runs and 13 RBI...Cozart's home run was his second of the series and fourth in the last two weeks...After working a scoreless inning on Sunday, Tulloch has yet to allow an earned run in 12 appearances this season...Game Time: 2:39...Attendance: 4,132.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will have Monday off before heading to Erie for a six-game series against the SeaWolves. The series at UPMC Park begins on Tuesday, June 9 at 6:05 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from June 7, 2026

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