Patriots Take Series from Senators, Win Sunday Afternoon 7-3

Published on June 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







HARRISBURG, Pa. - The Senators jumped out in front in the first inning Sunday afternoon, but the Patriots scored seven unanswered runs en route to a 7-3 win to clinch the series. Somerset hit four home runs in the win.

After LHP Alex Clemmey (L, 2-4) started the game with a one-two-three first inning, Harrisburg plated three runs in the bottom of the inning to take an early 3-0 lead.

Johnathon Thomas scored on a passed ball by the Somerset catcher, Miguel Palma. Sam Petersen scored on a Max Romero fielder's choice ground ball.

After a Caleb Lomavita double advanced Romero to third, Cortland Lawson drove in the third run of the inning with a sac fly to lead 3-0.

But it was the Patriots' game the rest of the way. Somerset tied the game in the third after a sac fly and Garrett Martin's third home run of the season.

Then the Pats took the lead in the fourth on DJ Gladney's leadoff solo home run to jump in front of the Sens 4-3.

Gladney homered again in the sixth, stretching the lead to 5-3.

Clemmey went six innings, allowing five runs on four hits, three walks and four strikeouts.

RHP Chance Huff and RHP Billy Sullivan each added scoreless one-two-three innings in relief. In the ninth, Erick Mejia surrendered rare runs, allowing a two-run homer to Somerset's Miguel Palma to give the Patriots a 7-3 lead.

After the first three innings, the Senators offense was quiet the rest of the way. Harrisburg managed only two hits and walk from the fourth inning on.

The Sens are back in action, starting a six-game series in Richmond with the Flying Squirrels (Double-A, San Francisco Giants) starting Tuesday, June 7, 7:05 p.m.







Eastern League Stories from June 7, 2026

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