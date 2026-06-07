Fightin Phils Fall in Sunday Finale at Binghamton

Published on June 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Binghamton, NY) - The Reading Fightin' Phils (24-33) fell to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (23-34) by a final score of 4-2 on Sunday afternoon.

The Fightins squared off against Binghamton's starter Max Green for the second time this week after the 30-year-old right-hander shut them out for four innings in a 3-0 Reading win on Tuesday night. Green breezed through his first frame of work, striking out both Bryan Rincon and Dylan Campbell in just a ten-pitch inning.

Kyle Brnovich made the start for the Fightins and immediately recorded two outs to kick off his outing. Brnovich then struggled to put the next hitters away in Eli Serrano III and Jose Ramos, issuing each a walk on a combined 15 pitches. Designated hitter Nick Lorusso would make the righty pay on a 1-1 pitch that he pulled down the third base line for a double. Both Serrano III and Ramos would score on the play before Lorusso would advance to third on a misplay in the corner by R-Phils' left fielder Bryson Ware. Brnovich did strand Lorusso on base as he struck out JT Schwartz to conclude the inning.

Reading did threaten in their half of the second, first receiving a leadoff single from Raylin Heredia (PHI's No. 30 prospect). Green then struggled with his control as he issued a pair of walks of his own to both Alex Binelas and Bryson Ware to load the bases with no outs. Green would get the next two hitters, Kehden Hettiger and Erick Brito, to pop out to shortstop before retiring Cade Fergus swinging on three pitches.

The Fightins would get to Green in the top of the third, beginning with another leadoff single, this time of the bat of Bryan Rincon (PHI's No. 27 prospect). Following an Aroon Escobar strikeout and Dylan Campbell flyout, Raylin Heredia launched his seventh home run of the season for a two-run shot to tie the ballgame at two apiece. That was the pitch of the day for Green as he was lifted from the game and finished his outing by surrendering two runs on three hits, walking two and striking out four. He would be handed a no-decision for his effort.

The Rumble Ponies responded back in the fourth with a two-out solo homer from left fielder Vincent Perozo on a 3-1 hanging breaking ball to retake the lead at 3-2. The Ponies would record back-to-back knocks following the long ball to put two runners in scoring position, but Chris Suero was caught looking for the third out. Brnovich was lifted following this frame as he finished his day by allowing two earned runs and five hits in four full innings. He walked two batters, struck out six, and he did pick up the loss (1-5) for Reading.

The relievers used out of the Fightins bullpen today were Evan Gates, Aaron Combs, and Daniel Harper. Gates was called upon first to relieve Brnovich and did just that, tossing two scoreless innings. Combs followed that up by posting a scoreless frame of his own, picking two punchouts in the process. It wasn't as clean of an outing for Harper as the right-hander issued three walks. One of which was with the bases loaded to allow in a run, capping the scoring at 4-2 in the eighth. Harper needed 37 pitches just to get through his one frame of work today.

The Fightins were led by Heredia, who was the only R-Phil with multiple tallies in the hit column and drove in both of Reading's runs. The Fightins have now fallen in five straight and have now dropped eight of their last ten contests. They now sit 7.5 games back of the first-place Hartford Yard Goats.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Tuesday against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox at 7 p.m. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:40 p.m. on the

Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home for a two-week homestand from Tuesday, June 9 through Sunday, June 21, opening with a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (June 9-14).

The first 2,000 adults on Tuesday will receive an R-Phils T-Shirt celebrating 60 years of Phillies affiliation, thanks to Berks County Mental Health & Developmental Disabilities Program. Wednesday features "Seinfeld" Tribute Night, highlighted by an appearance from Actor John O'Hurley. Thursday and Friday both include fireworks, sponsored by PA Virtual Charter School and Firetree LTD. (Thursday), and Silverline Trailers - Pottstown (Friday). Saturday night brings the first postgame drone show of the season, celebrating America's 250th Anniversary, presented by Penn State Health St. Joseph. The series wraps up Sunday with a Crazy Hot Dog Vendor Costume T-Shirt giveaway, thanks to Berks Packing.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from June 7, 2026

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