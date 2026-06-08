Late Rally Sinks Squirrels in Series Finale

Published on June 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - A four-run rally with two outs in the ninth inning handed the Richmond Flying Squirrels a 6-3 loss against the Erie SeaWolves on Sunday evening at CarMax Park.

The Flying Squirrels (37-19) split the six-game series against the SeaWolves (28-29).

With the SeaWolves down to their final out in the ninth and trailing, 3-2, Izaac Pacheco hit a two-run homer on the first pitch out of the bullpen by Mitch White (Loss, 3-3). Seth Stephenson added a two-run double to open a 6-3 Erie lead.

Moises Rodriguez (Win, 2-0) sat down Richmond in order in the ninth to end the game.

Bo Davidson opened the scoring with a solo homer in the bottom of the first inning, his 11th of the season. Davidson hit .385 (10-for-26) in the six-game series with five homers, a double and eight RBIs. He drove in at least one run in each game and has homered four days in a row.

The SeaWolves tied the score, 1-1, in the top of the third inning on a solo homer by E.J. Exposito.

In the bottom of the fourth, Charlie Szykowny hit a one-out single and later scored on a two-out single by Maui Ahuna to give the Flying Squirrels a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the eighth, the SeaWolves tied the score, 2-2, with a two-out single by Brett Callahan.

Davidson reached on an error with one out in the bottom of the eighth and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Szykowny to give the Flying Squirrels a 3-2 lead.

Yunior Marte made his second Double-A start for the Flying Squirrels and allowed one run over five innings with five strikeouts.

After a day off Monday, the Flying Squirrels open a six-game series against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Tuesday at CarMax Park. Lefty Cesar Perdomo (2-1, 3.86) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

On Tuesday, the first 2,500 fans of all ages will receive a commemorative CarMax Park Inaugural Season Bobblehead presented by Pepsi. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.







Eastern League Stories from June 7, 2026

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