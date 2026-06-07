Perozo Blasts 4th Home Run, Bullpen Silences Reading for Series Finale Victory

Published on June 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Binghamton, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (23-34) hold off the Reading Fightin Phils (24-33), 4-2, from Mirabito Stadium to take the series finale.

The Rumble Ponies have won five straight games and have won their second series of the year. Both have been at home as Binghamton took down Somerset four games to two back on April 12.

Binghamton designated hitter Nick Lorusso got Binghamton on the board in the bottom of the first inning. After back-to-back walks from center fielder Eli Serrano III and right fielder Jose Ramos, Lorusso drove in both with a double. The second run was not earned as Reading left fielder Bryson Ware made a fielding error.

Right-hander Kyle Brnovich (1-5) got the start for Reading, allowing two earned runs over 4.0 innings, but he did strike out six batters. Brnovich threw 84 pitches with 51 being strikes.

Left-hander Max Green took the ball for Binghamton for his second start. He only lasted 2. Innings allowing two earned runs and walking two while striking out four batters.

Reading got Green out of the game with two outs in the third inning as designated hitter Raylin Heredia clubbed a two-run home run to make it 2-2.

Right-hander Jordan Geber (2-6) closed out the third inning and pitched 3.0 scoreless innings for Binghamton, walking three and not striking out a batter.

Reading two prime chances to take the lead, stranding the bases loaded with Green on the mound in the second inning and with Geber on the mound in the fourth inning, but not scoring.

The Rumble Ponies took the lead back, 3-2, in the fourth innings as left fielder Vincent Perozo mashed a solo home run that went 398 feet over the right field wall. Perozo has hit four homers in his first 18 games in Double-A.

Left-hander Jefry Yan took the ball for Binghamton in the eighth inning and struck out the side. Yan has eight strikeouts over his last 2.1 innings pitched.

In the ninth inning, right-hander Carlos Guzman (S, 2) got the save, striking out center fielder Cade Fergus to end the game.

Binghamton closes out the homestand going 7-5, and they are 5-1 to begin the month of June. With 12 games left to go in the first half of the season, the Rumble Ponies can be eight games back with a Hartford loss today.

The Rumble Ponies start a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) on Tuesday at TD Bank Ballpark. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 FM and the WNBF News Radio App.

Postgame Notes: Vincent Perozo has five multi-hit games and four straight multi-hit games (2-for-4, R, HR)...Nick Lorusso tallied his 24th RBI (1-for-3, R, 2B, RBI, BB)...Jacob Reimer chalks up his ninth multi-hit game (2-for-4, 2B)...Wyatt Young (1-for-3, RBI, BB)...Jordan Geber (3.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO)...Jefry Yan has eight strikeouts over his last 2.1 innings pitched (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO)...Gabby Rodruguez (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO)...Carlos Guzman picks up his second save (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO).







Eastern League Stories from June 7, 2026

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