Yard Goats Road Trip Ends with 3-1 Loss

Published on June 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Portland, Maine - The Yard Goats fell to the Portland Sea Dogs 3-1 on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a six-game series at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. Portland got solo home runs from Ronald Rosario and Brooks Brannon to earn a split in the series. Aiden Longwell had an RBI single to drive in Roc Riggio for Hartford's only run. Hartford had runners at the corners in the ninth inning when the game ended. The Yard Goats remain in first place in the Northeast Division with 13 games remaining in the first half. The Yard Goats begin an important seven-game, six-day series against the second-place New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Tuesday night at Dunkin' Park.

The Yard Goats scored the first run of the game in the first inning, three batters in, against Sea Dogs starter Gage Ziehl. Roc Riggio led off with a double, moved to third base on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Aiden Longwell's RBI single, giving Hartford a 1-0 lead.

The Sea Dogs tied the game on a home run by Ronald Rosario in the fourth inning against Hartford starter Jake Brooks. Rosario's two-out blast went over the fence in right-center field and tied the game at 1-1.

Portland took a 2-1 lead with a run in the fifth inning. Nelly Taylor worked a leadoff walk and advanced to third base on a single by Caden Rose. Ahbram Liendo followed with an infield single down the third baseline, allowing Taylor to score the go-ahead run. Brooks went five innings and allowed two runs on four hits, with two walks and three strikeouts.

Meanwhile, Gage Ziehl settled down after getting reached for a first-inning run, worked around some traffic in the second inning, and retired 13 of the final 14 batters he faced, including the side in order in the third and fourth innings. The game was delayed for 90 minutes due to rain and Ziehl did not return. Max Carlson worked two scoreless innings to hold the lead.

The Sea Dogs added a run in the eighth inning when Brooks Brannon homered off reliever Austin Smith to make it 3-1.

The Yard Goats threatened in the ninth inning against Sea Dogs closer Reidis Sena. GJ Hill had a triple and Roc Riggio walked, giving Hartford runners at the corners. However, Sena got the Eastern League hits leader Andy Perez to ground to first to end the game.

The Yard Goats begin a seven-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Tuesday night at 7:10 at Dunkin' Park. RHP Connor Staine will start for the Yard Goats. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







Eastern League Stories from June 7, 2026

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