June 7, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes

Published on June 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







LAST TIME OUT The Yard Goats won their third straight game, 10-8, as a Sea Dogs comeback attempt fell short. At one point, Portland was leading 3-1 thanks to a bases clearing double by Ahbram Liendo. Hartford scored the next nine runs unanswered, batting around for the second night in a row, taking the lead 10-3. Portland scored the next five runs but came up empty with a runner on base in the ninth to end the night. The bottom of the order carried the offense, as batters no. 5-9 in the order (Rosario, Taylor, Bleis, Rose, Liendo) all had multi-hit games.

LIENDO'S WEEK! Ahbram Liendo launched a go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning of Friday night's contest, flipping the score from 2-0 Yard Goats to 4-2 Sea Dogs. It was Liendo's first career grand slam, his second home run of the series, and just his third of the season. Last night, Liendo drove in a career five runs, bringing his total to 12 RBI this week, more than doubling his prior season total (10 RBI). Liendo only has one other game in his career with four or more RBI, doing so on 7/31/24 as a member of the High-A Greenville Drive.

SEA DOGS FINALES Portland has done well in series finales this season, going 6-2 overall and 3-1 at home. Their only home loss on a Sunday came in their first home series against New Hampshire on April 12th.

EASTERN LEAGUE UPDATE After last night's loss, the Portland Sea Dogs sit in fourth place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. Hartford (30-24) is on top of the standings, 2.5 games ahead of Portland, while New Hampshire (29-24) is 1.5 games above Portland in second place. Somerset (28-27) jumped Portland with a win last night, and currently sit 2.0 games behind Hartford. After the conclusion of this week's series on Sunday, each team will have two more full series (12 games, barring postponements/cancellations) to determine the first half winner and clinch their spot in the postseason. As for the Southwest Division, Richmond (37-18) is running away with the first half win, currently 6.5 games clear of second-place Akron (31-25).

McDONOUGH MOVING UP Tyler McDonough was elevated to the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox on Thursday. Prior to his promotion, he had a hit in nine straight games with two doubles, two triples, six walks, seven RBI, and four steals. During that streak, McDonough played at second base, third base, and in left field. McDonough's move was a trickle-down effect of Trevor Story being added to the Red Sox' 60-day injured list. Boston recalled Worcester second baseman Anthony Seigler to the active roster, and McDonough filled in his spot.

WALKIN' WILL TURNER Will Turner walked 38 times in April and May, the most in Double-A baseball. Since at least 2005, Turner tied with 2023 Niko Kavadas for the most walks in April and May by any Sea Dog in a single season. Turner walked seven times last week vs. Binghamton. His 43 total walks are currently second most in Double-A baseball.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 7, 2009 - An 8-run seventh inning for Portland gave them a 10-3 win against the Trenton Thunder at Hadlock Field...The Sea Dogs sent 12 men to the plate during the seventh with six hits and 2 walks. Bubba Bell, Jorge Jimenez and Ryan Kalish each had 2 RBI in the victory.

ON THE MOUND RHP Gage Ziehl (1-2, 5.54 ERA) is set for his ninth start of the season for the Sea Dogs. Ziehl has given up two or fewer runs in five of his eight starts this seaosn, including his last two in a row. In his last outing against Binghamton on May 31, Ziehl allowed one run on three hits (a solo home run) with one walk and six strikeouts. In two starts against Hartford this season, Ziehl has given up 11 earned runs in 10.0 innings pitched. Ziehl was originally drafted by the Yankees in 2024, then traded to the White Sox in 2025, and traded again to the Red Sox in February 2026.







Eastern League Stories from June 7, 2026

June 7, 2026 Portland Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.