SeaWolves Storm Back Behind Izaac Pacheco Home Run to Split Series

Published on June 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







RICHMOND, VA - The Erie SeaWolves (28-29) came from behind in dramatic fashion with a 6-3 win in the final game of their six-game set to the Richmond Flying Squirrels (37-18) as what was a low scoring pitcher's duel most of the way turned into a late rush to the bat rack at CarMax Park.

Down to their final out in the ninth, the SeaWolves found their magic with an Izaac Pacheco two-run home run to give Erie its first lead of the evening. Seth Stephenson added some insurance with a 2-RBI double to push the lead to 6-3 and Moises Rodriguez slammed the door with a scoreless bottom of the ninth.

SeaWolves starter Max Alba got his second start of the week in the series finale. The righty looked comfortable out of the gate in the first inning but surrendered one run as Bo Davidson smashed a solo home run.

Erie responded in the third when EJ Exposito blasted a home run to dead center field to even the game at one, his eighth homer of the season.

Richmond squeezed one more run out of Max Alba before he exited the game. A one-out single from Charlie Szykowny eventually led to an RBI single from Maui Ahuna to give Richmond a 2-1 advantage.

Tanner Kohlhepp and Eric Silva both provided scoreless outings in relief for Erie before the SeaWolves tied the game in the top of the eighth on a 2-out RBI single from Brett Callahan.

Richmond managed a run on an error and a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth to regain the lead and set the stage for the SeaWolves' dramatic comeback victory.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from June 7, 2026

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