Brannon, Rosario Homer in 3-1 Win over Yard Goats

Published on June 7, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, ME - The Portland Sea Dogs (29-27) earned a series split against the Hartford Yard Goats (30-25) with a 3-1 win on Sunday afternoon, battling through a rain delay to close out the week on a high note.

The Sea Dogs have won their last four straight home series finales. RHP Gage Ziehl had an excellent start, allowing just one run with eight strikeouts through six innings of work. Ronald Rosario hit his third home run of the season and Ahbram Liendo drove in his 13th run of the week. Brooks Brannon also smashed a ball out of the yard for the Sea Dogs' 20th multi-home run game this year.

Hartford scored a run in the first inning for the third straight game on a double, a single, and a sacrifice bunt to take a 1-0 lead.

Rosario had the answer in the fourth inning with his solo home run, tying the game 1-1 with one swing of the bat.

In the fifth inning, Taylor led off with a walk, and advanced to third on a single by Caden Rose. Liendo beat out a throw for an infield single, driving in Taylor as the leading run, 2-1.

Rain began pouring down in the middle of the sixth inning, forcing a delay immediately after Ziehl ended his outing.

Play resumed at 4:00 pm as the skies cleared and the sun started to poke through the clouds. Brannon added one more run with a massive home run in the eighth, launching the ball 115 mph off the bat, 465 feet to left field. The ball did not appear to have hit its apex as it cleared the Maine Monster to extend the lead, 3-1.

RHP Gage Ziehl (2-2, 4.98 ERA) earned the win, allowing one run on five hits and one walk with eight strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched. Starter RHP Jake Brooks (1-3, 4.18 ERA) was tagged with the loss, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts in 5.0 innings of work. RHP Reidis Sena recorded his team-leading fifth save of the season, holding Hartford hitless on one hit and one walk in the ninth inning.

With two weeks left in the first half of the season, the Sea Dogs travel to Reading, PA to face the Fightin Phils for the second time this season, and the first time on the road. RHP Anthony Eyanson (2-0, 1.17 ERA) will start on Tuesday for the Sea Dogs, while the Reading starter has yet to be announced. First pitch is set for 7:00 pm.







Eastern League Stories from June 7, 2026

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