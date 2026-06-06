One Pin Short: Candlepins Fall 8-7 Despite Liendo's Grand Slam

Published on June 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, ME - The Maine Candlepins (28-26) fell 8-7 Friday night as the Hartford Yard Goats (29-24) rallied for six runs in the ninth inning to secure the comeback win.

Ahbram Liendo blasted a grand slam over the Maine Monster, his second home run of the series and third of the season. Franklin Arias extended his team-leading hit streak to 16 games with a walk and a run scored.

Hartford struck first in the top of the first inning, as Andy Perez walked, advanced on a balk, a walk, and scored on a wild pitch.

In the second inning, GJ Hill doubled that total with a solo homer to left field, his second of the series, and the Yard Goats led 2-0.

In the sixth inning, the Candlepins loaded the bases on two outs for the second time in the game. Ahbram Liendo stepped up, on an 0-2 count, and crushed a grand slam to left field, catapulting the Candlepins into the lead, 4-2. The Candlepins were not done yet, as Arias drew a walk, followed by back-to-back singles by Marvin Alcantara and Nate Baez. Brooks Brannon tacked on with a double, reaching base for the second time in the inning, cementing a 7-2 lead.

After being held scoreless since the second inning, the Yard Goats rallied in the ninth. After two leadoff baserunners, GJ Hill hit his second home run of the game to bring Hartford within two, 7-5. Hartford continued on to bat around in the inning, plating six total runs to take a 8-7 lead. RHP Andrew Baker struck out the side in the ninth inning to finish the game.

RHP Cade Denton (3-3, 6.18 ERA) earned the win, holding Maine scoreless on three hits through 2.1 innings of work. RHP Patrick Halligan (1-1) took the loss giving up one run on one hit in 0.1 innings pitched.

Game five of this week's series will be Pride Night at Delta Dental Park tomorrow. RHP Jedixson Paez (1-1, 4.91 ERA) will face off against a Yard Goats starter to be announced, with first pitch scheduled for 6:00 pm.







Eastern League Stories from June 5, 2026

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