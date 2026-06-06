Senators Mercilessly Pummel Patriots, Win 21-4 to Even Series
Published on June 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
HARRISBURG, Pa. - The offense seemed never-ending for the Senators Friday night, pummeling the Patriots 21-4 for the win to even the series. Harrisburg totaled a season-high 23 hits, including six home runs.
The 23 hits for the Sens are the most in a home game since 1993 and tied for the fifth-most in a game all time.
Every Senators hitter had at least one base hit in the game. All but one hitter in the lineup scored at least one run.
Caleb Lomavita launched three home runs, going 3-for-5 with five RBIs and four runs scored. He's the first Harrisburg hitter with three homers in a game since Bryce Harper in a rehab game against Akron in June 2014.
Lomavita hit two home runs in the eighth inning alone, the first time a player's hit two homers in one frame in modern-franchise history.
Sam Petersen blasted two home runs of his own, going 5-for-6 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Petersen's five hits are the most in a game for a Senator this season and the first five-hit game for Harrisburg since Jake Alu in 2022.
Max Romero hit his sixth home run in as many games, going 3-for-5 with the homer, double and four runs scored.
Johnathon Thomas was 3-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored.
Kervin Pichardo and Leandro Pineda each scored three times.
It's the first time the Senators have hit six home runs in a game since June 2009 at Reading.
Meanwhile, the explosive offensive performance overshadowed one of the best Sens starts of the season.
RHP Josh Randall (W, 2-0) tossed seven shutout innings. He allowed only three hits and a walk while striking out nine.
Randall is the fourth Harrisburg pitcher to go seven innings this season. In his first two Senators starts, Randall's allowed only one unearned run in 12 innings of work to go along with just five hits and five walks.
The Senators led 11-0 after seven innings before scoring ten runs on ten hits in the eighth inning against Kevin Verde, a position player. The ten runs are the most the Senators have ever scored in the eighth inning of a game.
RHP Marquis Grissom Jr. and LHP Noah Dean each allowed two runs in one inning of work, respectively.
Harrisburg aims to carry the momentum into tomorrow's 6:00 p.m. game. RHP Isaac Lyon (0-1) is set to make his third Double-A start.
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