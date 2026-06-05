Harrisburg Senators Game Information - June 5 vs Somerset

Published on June 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Somerset Patriots (28-26) vs Harrisburg Senators (29-25)

Game #55

Friday, June 5, 7:00 p.m. - FNB Field

RH Jack Cebert (2-0) vs RH Josh Randall (1-0)

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Somerset Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) play the fourth game of their six-game series this week at FNB Field. This week marks the only meeting between the two teams this season. It's the first series between the two since April 2023.

LAST GAME: With the game tied at four in the bottom of the 10th, the Senators loaded the bases with one out. Then, after a pitching change in the middle of the plate appearance, INF Cortland Lawson drew a walk to walk off the game and win 5-4. Harrisburg led most of the game behind LHP Shinnosuke Ogasawara's 6.2 innings of one-run ball. The Sens took an early 2-0 lead with home runs from INF Cayden Wallace and C Max Romero Jr. in the third. In the fifth, now leading 2-1, C Caleb Lomavita stretched the lead to 3-1 with an RBI double. Somerset took a 4-3 in the eighth on two home runs. Cortland Lawson tied the game back up with a solo shot in the bottom of the eighth. RHP Chance Huff tossed a scoreless ninth; RHP Holden Powell followed with a one-two-three 10th.

WALK IT OFF, CORTLAND: INF Cortland Lawson has walked off three games this season for the Senators: Thursday night's bases-loaded walk, a solo home run against Erie May 9 and an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th against Akron on April 7, the home opener. He's tied a franchise record first set by Chris Martin in 1992 with his third walk off of the season and is the first to do so since Daniel Johnson in 2018.

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Eastern League Stories from June 5, 2026

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