Fightin Phils to Celebrate Baseballtown Hall of Famer with Rocky Colavito Bobblehead on August 11

Published on June 5, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, are excited to share that on Tuesday, August 11, the first 2,500 adults will receive a Rocky Colavito Baseballtown Hall of Fame Reading Indians Bobblehead, thanks to FirstEnergy Stadium.

Colavito, who passed away in December of 2024, will be honored during a pre-game ceremony featuring his family on the field at FirstEnergy Stadium. The nine-time All-Star appeared in 146 games for the Reading Indians in 1953, where he launched 28 home runs, drove in 121 RBI, and posted a .271 batting average.

His professional career spanned from 1951-68, after he debuted with Cleveland at just 17-years old. Colavito made his major league debut in 1955 and played 14 seasons between Cleveland, Detroit, Kansas City (Athletics), Chicago (White Sox), Los Angeles (Dodgers), and New York (Yankees). He finished second in Rookie of the Year Voting in 1956 and was in the top five in MVP voting in 1958, '59, and '65. Following his career, Colavito resided in nearby Bernville until his passing in 2024.

With a high demand expected for Colavito's bobblehead, fans are encouraged to arrive early, with gates to the Diamond Credit Union Plaza opening at 5 p.m., and the main seating bowl to open at 6 p.m. On the field, the Fightin Phils will welcome the Chesapeake Baysox, Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, with first pitch at 7 p.m.

The night will also feature a Taco Tuesday, with the R-Phils wearing their Los Luchadores de Reading Latino Tribute Uniforms. There will be a 5 p.m. Happy Hour with $1 off Beer and a Pre-Game Concert, along with $3 off Box Seats for Active Military and Veterans.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from June 5, 2026

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