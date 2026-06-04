Alex McFarlane Named Phillies Minor League Co-Pitcher of the Month for May

Published on June 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Philadelphia Phillies announced on Thursday that Reading Fightin Phils right-handed pitcher Alex McFarlane was named the organization's Minor League Co-Pitcher of May. McFarlane shared the honor with Clearwater (A) pitcher Ramon Marquez.

Over 10 appearances in May, the 24-year-old McFarlane did not allow an earned run across 10.1 innings pitched. He paired that with 14 strikeouts and allowed just seven hits, along with going three-for-three in save opportunities. He also held opposing hitters to a .189 batting average (7-37).

For May, McFarlane ranked first in saves, tied for third in ERA, and fourth in strikeouts per nine innings (12.19) and strikeout rate (33.3%) amongst Eastern League relievers with at least 10 appearances for the month. He is currently on a 14-game streak without allowing an earned run, since Apr. 22, which is the longest such stretch in the Eastern League this season.

Entering play on Thursday, McFarlane has posted a 0.46 ERA (1 ER, 19.2 IP) over 20 appearances this year, along with 27 strikeouts. He has the lowest ERA amongst Eastern League pitchers who have fired at least 19.0 IP this season. In total, McFarlane has not allowed an earned run in 19 or 20 total appearances this season.

McFarlane, who ranks as the Phillies No. 17 prospect, enters play on Thursday ranked T-2nd in the Eastern League with 20 appearances and tied for fourth with five saves. He was added to the Phillies' 40-man roster on November 18, 2025, and was recalled by Philadelphia on Apr. 24, but did not debut before being optioned back to Reading the following day.

The St. Thomas, USVI, native appeared in 28 games, making 18 starts, between Jersey Shore (A+) and Reading in 2025. He did not pitch in 2024 and spent both 2023 and '22 with Clearwater to begin his professional career. McFarlane was drafted by the Phillies in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of Miami, where he pitched from 2020-22.

This marks the second-straight month a Fightin Phil has earned a Phillies organizational honor, as Alex Binelas was named Philadelphia's Minor League Hitter of April.

The Fightin Phils return home for a two-week homestand from Tuesday, June 9, through Sunday, June 21, opening with a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (June 9-14).

The first 2,000 adults on Tuesday will receive an R-Phils T-Shirt celebrating 60 years of Phillies affiliation, thanks to Berks County Mental Health & Developmental Disabilities Program. Wednesday features "Seinfeld" Tribute Night, highlighted by an appearance from Actor John O'Hurley. Thursday and Friday both include fireworks, sponsored by PA Virtual Charter School and Firetree LTD. (Thursday), and Silverline Trailers - Pottstown (Friday). Saturday night brings the first postgame drone show of the season, celebrating America's 250th Anniversary, presented by Penn State Health St. Joseph. The series wraps up Sunday with a Crazy Hot Dog Vendor Costume T-Shirt giveaway, thanks to Berks Packing.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from June 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.