Harrisburg Senators Game Information - June 4 vs Somerset

Published on June 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Somerset Patriots (28-25) vs Harrisburg Senators (28-25)

Game #54

Thursday, June 4, 6:30 p.m. - FNB Field

LH Xavier Rivas (2-3) vs LH Shinnosuke Ogasawara (2-1)

TODAY'S GAME: The Harrisburg Senators and Somerset Patriots (Double-A, New York Yankees) play the third game of their six-game series this week at FNB Field. This week marks the only meeting between the two teams this season. It's the first series between the two since April 2023.

LAST GAME: The Senators couldn't cash in their scoring chances Wednesday night, losing to the Patriots 4-2. Harrisburg went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left ten runners on base. RHP Kyle Luckham (L, 3-5) pitched well despite the loss, going a season-high seven innings and scattering ten hits and a walk to allow three runs. After Somerset took a 2-0 lead in the third, INF Sam Brown homered to the opposite field to cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the inning. In the seventh, now trailing 3-1, OF Leandro Pineda's RBI single to score INF Cayden Wallace. The Patriots scored in the eighth to push back out in front 4-2. The Senators put men on second and third with no outs in the fifth and again with one out in the sixth but couldn't score. The tying runs were stranded on base to end the game.

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