SeaWolves Pitching Leads the Way in 5-1 Win over Richmond

Published on June 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







RICHMOND, VA - The Erie SeaWolves (27-27) pitched their way to victory against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (35-18) to take a series lead in the first six-game set ever played between the two squads at CarMax Park in Richmond.

Starter Carlos Peña rebounded beautifully from a tough outing last week. The lefty allowed only one hit over the course of four innings, while striking out six. He exited the game for Tanner Kohlhepp, who carried on the dominance into the fifth and sixth innings.

Richmond did plate a run off of Moises Rodriguez on a home run in the seventh inning, but Rodriguez recovered to work a pair of strong innings on the mound. Trevin Michael shut the door with a scoreless ninth inning to lower his ERA to 1.71 on the season.

It was a banner night for Izaac Pacheco at the plate with ten total bases and his fifth-career multi-homer game.

The offense was ignited in the second inning as Andrew Jenkins led off the frame with a walk. Chris Meyers then doubled to score Jenkins before Pacheco crushed his first home run of the night to make it 3-0 SeaWolves.

EJ Exposito launched his seventh homer of the year in the in the fifth and Pacheco's second blast of the night came in the sixth.

The SeaWolves are back in action tomorrow with Sean Hunley back to the mound after his best start of the season last week against Chesapeake. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM from CarMax Park.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from June 4, 2026

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