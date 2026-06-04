Long Ball Dooms Cats in Thursday Loss

Published on June 4, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - Despite a three-run third inning, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (27-24) dropped their Thursday morning contest against the Altoona Curve (23-30) at Delta Dental Stadium, 8-3. First baseman Sean Keys and catcher Aaron Parker tallied two hits in the loss.

Fisher Cats starter Alex Amalfi (L, 1-5) was tagged for six earned runs on five hits and he struck out three. RHP Geison Urbaez followed with three innings out of the bullpen with four strikeouts. Reliever Kelena Sauer faced the minimum in a scoreless ninth.

Curve starter Peyton Stumbo tossed 4-1/3 innings and surrendered three earned runs on seven hits. LHP Jaden Woods (W, 3-2) blanked New Hampshire in 2-2/3 innings and notched five strikeouts in the winning effort.

Tonight's Top Takeaways

INF Cutter Coffey's fourth inning double extended his hit streak to six. INF Sean Keys has crushed an extra-base hit in four-straight games. RHP Geison Urbaez struck out four, the most he has had in an outing in 2026.

After being held without a hit through three innings, Altoona totaled six runs in the fourth inning. A pair of three-run home runs hit by center fielder Lonnie White Jr. and left fielder P.J. Hilson made it 6-0.

New Hampshire responded with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Keys doubled and Parker singled. With runners at the corners, center fielder Victor Arias rolled an RBI single. Following a mound visit, third baseman Cutter Coffey ripped an RBI double. The next batter, shortstop Nick Goodwin cracked a sacrifice fly which made it 6-3.

The Curve added two runs in the seventh on back-to-back home runs hit by infielders Keiner Delgado and Duce Gourson. The Fisher Cats' bats went cold against Altoona's bullpen as New Hampshire fell 8-3.

New Hampshire and Altoona Curve continue the series on Friday, June 5 at 6:03 PM. RHP Jackson Wentworth (1-4, 4.78 ERA) will start for the Fisher Cats, and the Curve will counter with righty Matt Ager (2-0, 2.08 ERA). Coverage begins at 5:43 PM on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, and the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Friday, June 5 is Franco-American Heritage Night. Nurse Appreciation Night is Saturday, June 6, presented by Dartmouth Health. Thanks to our friends at Delta Dental, the first 500 fans who enter the ballpark will receive a Fisher Cats crossbody bag. The series concludes on Sunday, June 7 with Trades Day, presented by Advantage Truck Group. It is also the first MEGA-BLAST weekend of 2026 with postgame Atlas Fireworks on Friday and Saturday.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







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