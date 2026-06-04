New Hampshire Pummels Altoona with 14 Runs on 18 Hits

Published on June 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







MANCHESTER, NH - A five-run second inning and an eight-run eighth powered the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (27-23) to a Wednesday night win against the Altoona Curve (23-30) at Delta Dental Stadium, 14-3. In the eighth inning, third baseman Sean Keys, second baseman Cutter Coffey, and catcher Patrick Winkel all slugged two-run home runs.

Fisher Cats starter Austin Cates gave up two runs on four hits, allowed a pair of walks and struck out six batters. Cates has compiled 14 strikeouts over his last two starts. LHP Mason Olson (W, 3-2) allowed one unearned run in 3-1/3 innings with four strikeouts. Reliever Caleb Freeman (SV, 3) recorded the final four outs of the night and secured his third save of the season. Curve starter Landon Tomkins was tagged for four earned runs on four hits in 1-2/3 innings

Tonight's Top Takeaways

OF Jace Bohrofen has knocked in a run in seven straight games and is the first New Hampshire player to do so since 2018 (Bo Bichette, Cavan Biggio).

Bohrofen extended his hit streak to eight in a three-hit night.

C Patrick Winkel extended his on-base streak to 16 with a 2-for-5 effort. INF Sean Keys has homered in three straight games. Every New Hampshire hitter cracked a base hit in the win.

New Hampshire's bats started the game hot in the first. Following a single from shortstop Jay Harry and a walk from Keys, designated hitter Adrian Pinto laced an RBI single and made it 1-0.

In the bottom of the second, Coffey worked a leadoff walk and first baseman Jorge Burgos singled. Winkel reached on an error and Coffey scampered home and scored. With runners at the corner, a double play plated the second run of the inning. Following a Harry single, left fielder Jace Bohrofen cracked an RBI double. Keys was then hit by a pitch and Pinto walked which loaded the bases. The next batter, center fielder Victor Arias, ripped a two-run single which gave the Cats a six-run advantage.

Altoona responded with two runs in the fifth inning. A pair of RBI groundouts from infielders Keiner Delgado and Duce Goursen made it a 6-2 game.

After the Curve scored a run in the top of the eighth, the Fisher Cats blew the game open with an eight-run frame. Highlighting the inning were multi-run homers hit by Keys (14), Coffey (2), and Winkel (3) as the Cats cruised to a 14-3 win.

New Hampshire and Altoona Curve continue the series on Thursday, June 4 at 11:05 AM. RHP Alex Amalfi (1-4, 7.18 ERA) will start for the Fisher Cats, and the Curve will counter with righty Peyton Stumbo (0-4, 5.31 ERA). Coverage begins at 10:45 AM on Bally Live, MLB.tv, MiLB.tv, and the Fisher Cats Radio Network.

Friday, June 5 is Franco-American Heritage Night. Nurse Appreciation Night is Saturday, June 6, presented by Dartmouth Health. Thanks to our friends at Delta Dental, the first 500 fans who enter the ballpark will receive a Fisher Cats crossbody bag. The series concludes on Sunday, June 7 with Trades Day, presented by Advantage Truck Group. It is also the first MEGA-BLAST weekend of 2026 with postgame Atlas Fireworks on Friday and Saturday.

Season and single-game tickets for the 2026 season are available at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium Box Office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester, New Hampshire.







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