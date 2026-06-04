Ninth Inning Rally Leads Ducks over Baysox 4-3

Published on June 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Nick Mitchell's two-out, two-run double capped a three-run ninth inning as the Akron RubberDucks rallied to beat the Chesapeake Baysox 4-3 on Wednesday night at Prince George's Stadium.

Turning Point

Trailing 3-1 entering the ninth, Akron looked for some last at-bat magic. Luke Hill and Joe Lampe got the offense going with back-to-back singles to open the inning. Jose Devers followed with a perfectly placed infield single to score Hill and cut the Baysox lead down to 3-2. After back-to-back strikeouts put Chesapeake an out away from escaping with the win, Mitchell lined a two-run double to the wall in center to put the RubberDucks ahead 4-3.

Mound Presence

Josh Hartle was dominant on Wednesday night. The left-hander made one mistake, a solo home run to Anderson De Los Santos in the second, but was able to keep the Chesapeake offense in check the rest of the night. In total, Hartle tossed five innings allowing the one run while striking out seven. Sean Matson struck out three over two scoreless innings. Alaska Abney allowed two runs in the eighth. Matt Jachec tossed a scoreless ninth to pick up the save.

Duck Tales

Akron took the early lead on Wednesday night with some first inning, two out hitting. Alfonsin Rosario worked a walk to keep the opening frame alive before advancing to third on a single by Jacob Cozart. Hill lined a double off the wall in left to plate Rosario and put the RubberDucks on top 1-0.

Notebook

Hill has back-to-back two hit games in the first two Double-A games...Hill's first inning RBI double was his first Double-A RBI...Jachec's save was his first since September 7, 2025 against Binghamton...Since returning to Akron on May 12, Matson has allowed just two runs (one earned) over seven appearances (11 innings pitched)...Game Time: 2:23...Attendance: 1,128.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Chesapeake Baysox at Prince George's Stadium on Thursday, June 4 at 6:35 p.m. Akron left-hander Caden Favors (1-4, 5.24 ERA) will face Chesapeake left-hander Sebastian Gongora (2-2, 3.56 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from June 3, 2026

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