Big Eighth Inning Lifts SeaWolves over Flying Squirrels

Published on June 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







RICHMOND, VA - The Erie SeaWolves (26-27) use a three-run eighth inning to storm back and take a 4-2 win against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (35-17) on Wednesday night.

Richmond starter Cesar Perdomo was dominant throughout his start. Perdomo struck out nine hitters in his six innings of work which tied a season-high, as well as a Double-A high for the left-handed starter.

SeaWolves starter Kenny Serwa was equally as impressive on the mound. The knuckleballer escaped a small jam in the first inning, before setting down the side in order during the second. Serwa's lone blemish came in the third inning, when he allowed a leadoff double to second baseman Diego Velasquez. After Serwa recorded two quick outs, center fielder Bo Davidson singled home Velasquez to give the Squirrels a 1-0 lead in the third.

Serwa escaped the fifth inning without allowing a run after allowing another leadoff double. He finished his night with 5 innings pitched, four hits allowed one run across and a career-high seven strikeouts.

Reliever Wandisson Charles was the first arm out of the bullpen for Erie. The righty allowed his first hit in his last six appearances but still faced just seven batters over the course of his two scoreless innings of work.

The SeaWolves offense broke things open in the 8th inning after the Flying Squirrels shut down the Erie bats through the first seven frames.

Bennett Lee hit his first home run in 2026 to lead off the inning before Seth Stephenson picked up his second hit of the night to put the go-ahead run on the basepaths. The Howlers managed to plate two more runs in the inning on a bases-loaded walk to Justice Bigbie and an RBI single from Peyton Graham.

Richmond got a run in the eighth inning off Tyler Owens on a wild pitch, but Owens escaped the jam and stranded the tying-run at third base with a strikeout.

Erie earned some breathing room with a Brett Callahan RBI double in the ninth inning and Luke Taggart struck out three to earn his third save of the season.

Single-game tickets, suites, picnics, Club by Synchrony events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from June 3, 2026

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