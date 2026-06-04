Yard Goats Smash Three Homers in Road Loss

Published on June 3, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Portland, Maine - The Yard Goats hit three home runs but it wasn't enough in a 10-7 loss to the Portland Sea Dogs on Wednesday night at Delta Dental Park at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. GJ Hill and Aiden Longwell each hit three-run homers, and Conner Capel added a solo shot in the second game of a six-game series. The Yard Goats had a 6-2 lead in the fifth inning but the Sea Dogs scored five runs in the frame to take the lead. The Portland victory moved the Sea Dogs into first place one half game ahead of the Yard Goats in the Northeast Division.

The Yard Goats took a 3-0 lead in the second inning as GJ Hill smashed a three-run home against Portland starter John Holobetz. The Sea Dogs answered with a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the inning against Hartford starter Connor Staine to make it a 3-2 game.

The Yard Goats made it 6-3 as Aiden Longwell cranked a three-run home run in the fifth inning, his sixth homer of the season.

The Sea Dogs batted around and scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning highlighted by a homer by Ahbram Liendo and 3 RBI double by Nelly Taylor to take a 7-6 lead.

Conner Capel tied the game at 7-7 on a leadoff homer in the sixth inning. However, the Sea Dogs scored twice in the sixth and added a run in the seventh for the victory.

The Yard Goats continue the six-game series on Thursday morning at 11:00 AM in Portland, Maine. LHP Konner Eaton will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Blake Wehunt will start for the Sea Dogs. The game will be broadcast on the free Audacy App, iHeartRadio app, Yard Goats website and streamed on MiLB.TV.







Eastern League Stories from June 3, 2026

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