Mahoney Returns to Hill But Yard Goats Fall 5-2

Published on May 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - Altoona scored three times in the eighth inning to break a 2-2 tie and defeated the Yard Goats 5-2 on Saturday night in Dunkin' Park. Yard Goats righty Jack Mahoney returned to the mound from the injured list, and fired three scoreless innings. Griffin Herring followed with two scoreless. Dyan Jorge was off and running, swiping three bases and now leads the club with 18 stolen bases. The Yard Goats remain in first place with the Fisher Cats loss to Somerset.

The Yard Goats struck first when Bryant Betancourt shot one out to right field off of Altoona starter, Matt Ager, and brought in Braylen Wimmer in the bottom of the second, making the score 1-0 Hartford. LHP Griffin Herring stepped on to the mound for Hartford in the top of the fourth to relieve Mahoney who allowed no runs in his first game returning from the injured list.

In the bottom of the fourth, Hartford added to their lead when Aidan Longwell smashed a double to center field and was brought in by a throwing error by the Altoona first baseman, Callan Moss, on a Connor Capel single making the score 2-0 Yard Goats. In the top of the sixth, Altoona tied the game 2-2 with a two run home run by DH Derek Burg off of LHP Sam Weatherly that scored him and Titus Dumitru.

In the top of the eighth, Jose Torres stepped onto the Yard Goats defense on third base and Jorge moved to second. RHP Carlos Torres took the mound for Hartford with bases loaded, no hits, and no outs. A single by Titus Dumitru brought P.J. Hilson home, and a 2 run double to right field from Moss scored Kiener Delgado and Duce Gourson making the score 5-2 Altoona.

RHP Austin Smith replaced RHP Carlos Torres and threw for Hartford in the ninth inning and went 1-2-3. The Yard Goats were unable to answer offensively against RHP Derek Diamond and a strong Altoona bullpen.

The Yard Goats will wrap up this series against the Pirates affiliate on Sunday at 1:10 pm. Join us at Dunkin' Park where kids will run the bases following the conclusion of the game! RHP Eiberson Castellano is set to start on the mound for Hartford and RHP Khristian Curtis will pitch for Altoona. The game will be televised on NESN +, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

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WP- Jaden Woods (2-2)

LP- Sam Weatherly (0-3)

S- Derek Diamond (1)







Eastern League Stories from May 30, 2026

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