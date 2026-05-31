Perozo Powers a Three-Run Homer, Suero Plays Walk-Off Hero for Second Straight Night

Published on May 30, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Binghamton, N.Y. - For the second night in a row, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (18-32) walked off the Portland Sea Dogs (25-24), 4-3, from Mirabito Stadium. Binghamton can split the series with a win tomorrow.

Binghamton catcher Chris Suero led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a walk and later got to second off a wild pitch from Portland right-hander Erik Rivera. Right fielder Eli Serrano III walked two batters, and it set up first and second for the Ponies.

Suero ignited a double steal, forcing Portland catcher Johanfran Garcia to throw to third, but third baseman Ahbram Liendo could not pick the low throw, and it went into left field, allowing Suero to score the winning run.

On back-to-back nights, Chris Suero is the hero after hitting a walk-off single last night. Binghamton now has five walk-off victories this season.

Binghamton struck first for the second time this series, notching a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning.

Center fielder D'Andre Smith tallied a two-out single, second baseman Nick Lorusso walked to set up catcher Vincent Perozo, who belted a three-run home run. It was Perozo's second Double-A home run.

Portland has fought back all series, overcoming a seven-run deficit on Thursday night and a 3-1 deficit on Friday night to take the lead. In the top of the third inning, they scored two runs to make it 3-2.

Designated hitter Nate Baez chalked up an RBI groundout followed by an RBI single from catcher Johanfran Garcia, who drove in four runs in the series.

Then in the fourth inning, third baseman Ahbram Liendo delivered an RBI single to tie the game at 3-3.

Binghamton right-hander Bryce Conley struck out a season high seven batters across four innings while allowing five hits and surrendering three earned runs.

Portland right-hander Jedixson Paez allowed three runs across four innings while striking out four batters but just walking one.

Neither side scored from the fifth inning until the ninth inning as Portland only tallied two hits, and Binghamton did not tally a hit while forcing just one walk.

The Sea Dogs went to right-hander Caleb Bolden in relief for the second time this series. On Tuesday, he tossed 3.0 scoreless innings, and tonight he pitched 4.0 scoreless innings, allowing just one walk with five strikeouts.

On the other side, Binghamton right-hander Douglas Orellana went 2.0 scoreless innings, surrendering just one hit, and right-hander Carlos Guzman pitched 2.0 scoreless frames.

In the top of the ninth inning, right-hander Brian Metoyer got the ball and threw a scoreless frame with two punchouts.

The Rumble Ponies bullpen has not allowed a run in back-to-back games, which has spanned 9.2 innings.

Binghamton looks to win three straight at home for the first time this season and force a series split tomorrow against Portland.

The Rumble Ponies cap off a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Double-A, Boston Red Sox) on Sunday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on News Radio 1290 AM & 92.1 F M, the WNBF News Radio App, and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: D'Andre Smith tallies his fourth multi-hit game (2-for-2, R, BB, SB)...Vincent Perozo hits his second Double-A home run (1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI)...Chris Suero (1-for-3, R, BB, SB)...Bryce Conley sets a season high with seven strikeouts (4.0 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO)...Douglas Orellana (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO)...Carlos Guzman (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO)...Brian Metoyer (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO)...







Eastern League Stories from May 30, 2026

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