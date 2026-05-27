Mets 1B Jorge Polanco to Begin Rehab Assignment with Double-A Binghamton on Wednesday

Published on May 27, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - New York Mets first baseman Jorge Polanco will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghamton on Wednesday against the Portland Sea Dogs at Mirabito Stadium.

Polanco has played in 14 games for the Mets this season, in his first year with the organization. He recorded 10 hits (.179 AVG), 1 HR, 2 RBI, 3 R, 3 2B, and 5 BB in those contests. The Mets placed the 32-year-old on the 10-day injured list (right wrist contusion) on April 18. Polanco is also primarily nursing left Achilles bursitis, but was initially trying to play through it, before his IL stint.

Polanco signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the Mets on December 16, 2025. He is currently in his 13th season in the major leagues. Polanco has played in 1,102 regular-season games in his career and has produced a .262 AVG, .328 OBP, .768 OPS, 155 HR, 572 RBI, 225 2B, and 400 XBH in the majors.

He spent the first 10 seasons of his MLB career with the Minnesota Twins (2014-23) and the last two seasons with the Seattle Mariners (2024-25). Polanco made his major league debut for the Twins on June 26, 2014.

Polanco was an American League All-Star with the Twins in 2019. He produced a .264 AVG with an .821 OPS, 26 HR, 78 RBI, 125 H, and 56 XBH for the Mariners last season and hit three home runs with eight runs batted in across 12 postseason games to help lead the Mariners to the 2025 American League Championship Series.

Binghamton's game on Wednesday begins at 11 a.m. and will air on MiLB.TV, WNBF News Radio 1290 AM and 92.1 FM, and on the WNBF App. Pregame coverage gets underway at 10:45 a.m. on the Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Individual game tickets for the 2026 season are currently on sale. Fans looking to purchase tickets are encouraged to visit www.BINGRP.com, call (607)-722-3866, or visit the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.







Eastern League Stories from May 27, 2026

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