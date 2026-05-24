Lorusso Hits Seventh Homer But Binghamton Falls to Richmond

Published on May 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Richmond, VA - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (15-29) hit their seventh home run of the series, but fell behind early, and the Richmond Flying Squirrels (31-12) held on to a 5-1 win from CarMax Park. Richmond has taken the series lead 3-2.

Right-hander Brendan Girton (1-3) struggled tonight for the Rumble Ponies, walking seven batters over 2.2 innings. In the third inning, he allowed all five of his earned runs to give Richmond a 5-0 lead.

Four of the first six batters of the inning reached base off three walks and one hit-by-pitch. Second baseman Zane Zilenski highlighted the inning with a two-run double, which took Girton out of the game.

Right-hander Douglas Orellana allowed an RBI single to right fielder Jonah Cox before getting the last out of the inning. Orellana then retired seven straight to end his night, not allowing an earned run.

Over the first two innings, both Binghamton and Richmond stranded the bases loaded. Richmond left 11 on base, and Binghamton left nine on base tonight.

The Rumble Ponies got on the board to make it 5-1 in the top of the fourth as second baseman Nick Lorusso continued his power surge with his third home run of the series. Lorusso has seven homers this season and five over the last 10 games.

Right-hander Logan Martin got the start for Richmond, his first since April 26 against Somerset. He went 3.1 innings, surrendering three hits but just one run, and struck out four.

Richmond right-hander Will Bednar (1-0) followed and struck out five over just 2.1 innings out of the bullpen. The five strikeouts and 2.1 innings pitched are both season highs.

In the top of the seventh inning, Binghamton threatened as shortstop Wyatt Young chalked up a single to set up first and third with one out. Designated hitter Chris Suero and third baseman Jacob Reimer both struck out to end the inning.

Binghamton right-hander Saul Garcia came out of the bullpen in the sixth inning and allowed one hit over two innings with four strikeouts. He struck out the side in the seventh inning.

Right-hander Guillo Zuniga pitched the eighth inning for Binghamton. After striking out designated hitter Ty Hanchey and Zilenski, he and Garcia combined to strike out five straight Richmond Squirrels.

Zuniga got into trouble in the eighth, walking two batters and loading the bases, but he got third baseman Charlie Szykowny to fly out to work out of the jam.

The Richmond bullpen dazzled in the late innings as right-hander Brad Depperman went scoreless over 1.1 innings pitched, striking out three. Right-hander Dylan Hecht pitched a scoreless eighth and ninth innings to win it for Richmond.

Binghamton cannot win the series tomorrow with a win, so their winless streak is now six straight.

The Rumble Ponies cap off their six-game series against the Flying Squirrels (Double-A, Giants) on Sunday at CarMax Park. First pitch is set for 2:05 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio.

Postgame Notes: Nick Lorusso extends his on-base streak to 12 games and has hit five home runs over his last 10 (1-for-4, HR)...Vincent Perozo chalked up his first multi-hit game and reached base in all four plate appearances (2-for-2, 2B, BB, HBP, SB)...Saul Garcia (2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO)...Douglas Orellana (2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO)...Guillo Zuniga made his second appearance for Binghamton (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO).

##RUMBLE PONIES##







Eastern League Stories from May 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.