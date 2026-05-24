Five-Run Third Leads Squirrels over Rumble Ponies

Published on May 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Jonah Cox had four hits and the Richmond Flying Squirrels beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 5-1, on Saturday night at CarMax Park.

The Flying Squirrels (31-12) picked up their third win in five games this week against the Rumble Ponies (15-29).

Richmond stranded five runners on base over the first two innings before breaking through in the third against Binghamton starter Brendan Girton (Loss, 1-3), scoring five runs with two outs. Ty Hanchey brought in the first run with a bases-loaded walk, Sabin Ceballos scored on a wild pitch and Zane Zielinski hit a two-run double to open a 4-0 lead.

Cox followed with an RBI single to cap the frame and give the Flying Squirrels a 5-0 lead. He reached base five times on the night, going 4-for-4 with a walk, raising his MiLB-lead batting average to .417.

Cox also stole three bases. His 24 steals this season are tied for the most in the Eastern League and tied for the seventh-most in a season in Flying Squirrels franchise history.

Binghamton cut the deficit to 5-1 in the top of the fourth inning with a solo homer by Nick Lorusso, the only run allowed by Richmond starter Logan Martin over 3.1 innings.

Will Bednar (Win, 1-0) threw 2.1 scoreless innings and struck out five, allowing one hit. Brad Deppermann recorded four outs and struck out three. Dylan Hecht struck out to over the eighth and ninth to finish the game.

The series concludes on Sunday afternoon. Lefty Joe Whitman (5-1, 3.52) will start for Richmond opposed by Binghamton right-hander Bryce Conley (1-0, 6.61). First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. at CarMax Park.

The first 2,000 kids ages 14 and younger will receive a Youth Replica Jersey presented by Bon Secours. Kids 14 and younger can also run the bases postgame. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the CarMax Park ticket office.

-SQUIRRELS-







Eastern League Stories from May 23, 2026

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