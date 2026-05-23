Maverick Baker Baseball All-Star Showcase Set to Return for Third Year at Peoples Natural Gas Field

Published on May 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve are excited to announce the return of the Maverick Baker Baseball All-Star Showcase, coming to Peoples Natural Gas Field on Saturday, June 6. The event will bring our region's top senior baseball players together for a nine-inning all-star event for the third consecutive year.

"We are looking forward to hosting the Maverick Baker All-Star Classic again this season," said Curve General manager Nate Bowen. "Each year this event continues to grow, and it is great to have so many talented players participating again this year."

31 high schools from throughout our region are represented in the showcase, with 38 players split into Team East and Team West. Gates will open at 3:00 p.m. with a home run derby scheduled to kick off the day at 3:30 p.m. before the 6:00 p.m. game. The teams were selected by a private committee of local baseball coaches and evaluators.

The three-day event for players and their families will conclude with the baseball showcase on Saturday, June 6. Tickets for the event are on sale now at $5 general admission, with ticket proceeds benefiting Maverick's Mission. The Curve will sell food and drinks at the event. Tickets can be purchased online at altoonacurve.com, over the phone by calling 814-943-5400, or at the PNG Field Box Office along Park Ave. For more information on the event, click here.

Team East:

Mason Sparks - Central High School

Madden Weaver - Mifflin County High School

Easton Lepley - Mifflin County High School

Parker Lamb - Philipsburg Osceola High School

Donald Miller - Hollidaysburg Area High School

Cole Hartman - Hollidaysburg Area High School

Noah Lucko - Tussey Mountain High School

Camden Chillcotes - Tussey Mountain High School

Nolin Snider - Northern Bedford High School

Brody Halkovich - Chestnut Ridge High School

Kyler Spurlin - Juniata Valley High School

Cody Kephart - West Branch High School

Nick Parks - West Branch High School

Coltin Harbaugh - Central High School

Caden Gibbons - Penn Cambria high School

Ben McConnell - West Shamokin High School

Brayden Rado - Homer Center High School

Brock Bryson - Huntingdon Area High School

Camden Swogger - Bellwood Antis High School

Coaches

Head Coach: Bill Schenk - Glendale Area High School

Assistant Coach: Anthony Rocco - West Shamokin High School

Assistant Coach: John Bonatesta - Super Swing Baseball

Team West:

Reese Wagner - Northern Cambria High School

Parker Shutty - Northern Cambria High School

Zach Cavallo - Northern Cambria High School

Preston Gillin - Bishop Carroll High School

Logan Black - Central Cambria High School

Carson Lobick - Cambria Heights High School

Cam Rising - Marion Center High School

Josef Toth - Conemaugh Valley High School

Xander Richardson - Forest Hills High School

Brady Gartner - Westmont Hilltop

Colin Dinyar - Conemaugh Township

Manny Hill - Johnstown High School

Caden Robertson - Richland High School

Colt Hagens - Somerset High School

Jonathan Delia - Bishop McCort

Erik Radkowski - Bishop McCort

Anthony Oakley - Westmont Hilltop

Cole Mash - Windber Area High School

Ben Howard - Central Cambria High School

Coaches

Head Coach: PJ Shell

Assistant Coaches:

Chris Pfei - Bishop McCort

Skyler Eckenrode - Northern Cambria High School

Koko Pfeil - Johnstown High School

The showcase will be organized by Maverick's Mission and is named in honor of Maverick Baker, a Northern Cambria high school student who passed away from suicide in February of 2022. Maverick was a promising athlete who excelled in football and hockey, but baseball was his true passion.

"It was incredible to see this event honor Maverick over the last two years, and I'm excited for its return," said Maverick's stepfather and event coordinator PJ Shell. "Baseball was a sport that Maverick had an undying love for, and Peoples Natural Gas Field was his favorite place to play. This event honors him with the sport that he loved most while supporting these great athletes from our area."

For tickets and more information on the 2026 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







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