Maverick Baker Baseball All-Star Showcase Set to Return for Third Year at Peoples Natural Gas Field
Published on May 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)
Altoona Curve News Release
CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve are excited to announce the return of the Maverick Baker Baseball All-Star Showcase, coming to Peoples Natural Gas Field on Saturday, June 6. The event will bring our region's top senior baseball players together for a nine-inning all-star event for the third consecutive year.
"We are looking forward to hosting the Maverick Baker All-Star Classic again this season," said Curve General manager Nate Bowen. "Each year this event continues to grow, and it is great to have so many talented players participating again this year."
31 high schools from throughout our region are represented in the showcase, with 38 players split into Team East and Team West. Gates will open at 3:00 p.m. with a home run derby scheduled to kick off the day at 3:30 p.m. before the 6:00 p.m. game. The teams were selected by a private committee of local baseball coaches and evaluators.
The three-day event for players and their families will conclude with the baseball showcase on Saturday, June 6. Tickets for the event are on sale now at $5 general admission, with ticket proceeds benefiting Maverick's Mission. The Curve will sell food and drinks at the event. Tickets can be purchased online at altoonacurve.com, over the phone by calling 814-943-5400, or at the PNG Field Box Office along Park Ave. For more information on the event, click here.
Team East:
Mason Sparks - Central High School
Madden Weaver - Mifflin County High School
Easton Lepley - Mifflin County High School
Parker Lamb - Philipsburg Osceola High School
Donald Miller - Hollidaysburg Area High School
Cole Hartman - Hollidaysburg Area High School
Noah Lucko - Tussey Mountain High School
Camden Chillcotes - Tussey Mountain High School
Nolin Snider - Northern Bedford High School
Brody Halkovich - Chestnut Ridge High School
Kyler Spurlin - Juniata Valley High School
Cody Kephart - West Branch High School
Nick Parks - West Branch High School
Coltin Harbaugh - Central High School
Caden Gibbons - Penn Cambria high School
Ben McConnell - West Shamokin High School
Brayden Rado - Homer Center High School
Brock Bryson - Huntingdon Area High School
Camden Swogger - Bellwood Antis High School
Coaches
Head Coach: Bill Schenk - Glendale Area High School
Assistant Coach: Anthony Rocco - West Shamokin High School
Assistant Coach: John Bonatesta - Super Swing Baseball
Team West:
Reese Wagner - Northern Cambria High School
Parker Shutty - Northern Cambria High School
Zach Cavallo - Northern Cambria High School
Preston Gillin - Bishop Carroll High School
Logan Black - Central Cambria High School
Carson Lobick - Cambria Heights High School
Cam Rising - Marion Center High School
Josef Toth - Conemaugh Valley High School
Xander Richardson - Forest Hills High School
Brady Gartner - Westmont Hilltop
Colin Dinyar - Conemaugh Township
Manny Hill - Johnstown High School
Caden Robertson - Richland High School
Colt Hagens - Somerset High School
Jonathan Delia - Bishop McCort
Erik Radkowski - Bishop McCort
Anthony Oakley - Westmont Hilltop
Cole Mash - Windber Area High School
Ben Howard - Central Cambria High School
Coaches
Head Coach: PJ Shell
Assistant Coaches:
Chris Pfei - Bishop McCort
Skyler Eckenrode - Northern Cambria High School
Koko Pfeil - Johnstown High School
The showcase will be organized by Maverick's Mission and is named in honor of Maverick Baker, a Northern Cambria high school student who passed away from suicide in February of 2022. Maverick was a promising athlete who excelled in football and hockey, but baseball was his true passion.
"It was incredible to see this event honor Maverick over the last two years, and I'm excited for its return," said Maverick's stepfather and event coordinator PJ Shell. "Baseball was a sport that Maverick had an undying love for, and Peoples Natural Gas Field was his favorite place to play. This event honors him with the sport that he loved most while supporting these great athletes from our area."
For tickets and more information on the 2026 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.
Eastern League Stories from May 23, 2026
- Maverick Baker Baseball All-Star Showcase Set to Return for Third Year at Peoples Natural Gas Field - Altoona Curve
- May 23, 2026 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
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