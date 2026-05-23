Bats Jolt Alive, Seminaris Hits Milestone in 7-3 Fightins Win

Published on May 23, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Portland, ME) - The Reading Fightin Phils (21-23) used some late run support en route to a 7-3 win over the Portland Sea Dogs (21-22) at Hadlock Field on Saturday afternoon. The Fightins scored all of their runs in the final four innings of this contest to claim their first win of this series with the Sea Dogs.

After a pair of scoreless frames, Portland scratched across the first run of the game on a rather chaotic sequence. Nate Baez singled on a ground ball to right field. The ball deflected off of Raylin Heredia, scoring Franklin Arias. The ensuing throw blew by the catcher in Jordan Dissin, allowing Baez to advance all the way to third base before being stranded there. The Sea Dogs held a 1-0 lead through three innings.

Tyler McDonough doubled up the Sea Dogs' lead in the sixth, as his RBI single plated Johanfran Garcia to make the score 2-0.

Reading fought back in the seventh, putting up a crooked number to take its first lead of the series. Heredia broke the seal, whacking his Eastern-League best 17th double of the season to left field to score Dylan Campbell. Dissin followed suit, clubbing a two-run RBI single, serving as the go-ahead knock, to plate Aroon Escobar and Heredia. Bryson Ware broke the contest wide open on a three-run home run that cleared the scoreboard in left-center field. He scored Alex Binelas and Dissin in the process. This gave the Fightin Phils a 6-2 lead heading into the seventh inning stretch.

Portland answered in the bottom half of the inning to close in on the lead. Arias (11), the Red Sox top prospect, smacked a home run to left field. This marked the 20-year-old's third homer in the last two contests, and it cut the ball game to 6-3.

Binelas helped bolster the lead, singling home Escobar to extend Reading's nod to 7-3.

Adam Seminaris (4-3) got the win, giving up one earned run on seven hits with six strikeouts in six innings. Seminaris also tossed his 500th career strikeout in the fifth inning and has a team-best 50 this season alone.

Joe Vogatsky (1-2) got the loss and a blown save, allowing six of the Fightins' seven earned runs while recording two outs.

Heredia, Binelas, Dissin and Ware all finished the day with at least one run driven in. Dante Nori logged a multi-hit performance, going 2-for-5 in the afternoon.

Reading's win snapped a season-high four game losing streak and put them just a half game behind Portland in the Eastern League-Northeast Division standings.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Sunday against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, at 1 p.m. RHP Kyle Brnovich is set to start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Gage Ziehl for Portland. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

The Fightin Phils return home from Tuesday, May 26, through Sunday, May 31, against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Tuesday and Wednesday are both Education Day Games, presented by Baseballtown Charities and MLB Play Ball. On Thursday, the first 2,000 kids (12 & under) receive a Hersheypark Admission Ticker. Friday features fireworks, thanks to Vertex Mechanical. Saturday showcases a Mega Blast Fireworks show, sponsored by Countryside, as well as an appearance from Joey Chestnut. The series ends on Sunday with an R-Phils 6-7 T-Shirt, thanks to Custom T-Shirts Ink.

Tickets to all games are available at rphils.com/tickets, by calling 610-370-BALL, or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2026 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.







Eastern League Stories from May 23, 2026

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