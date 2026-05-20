Bats Perk up Late in 10-6 Defeat to Erie

Published on May 20, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa .- All six of Altoona's runs and eight of their hits came across the final four innings of the game, however, Erie picked up a 10-6 win over the Curve in front of 5,743 fans this afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Curve righty Khristian Curtis started the game with three dominant innings, allowing just one hit and striking out five, before running into trouble in the fourth. Erie earned three walks to start the inning and after Chris Meyers singled home a run, SeaWolves 3B Izaac Pacheco hit a Grand Slam to push Erie ahead 5-0. Curtis struck out six in 3.2 innings, his 50 strikeouts this season match Greensboro's Seth Hernandez for the most strikeouts by a Pirates minor leaguer this season.

Erie added two more runs in the fifth when John Peck hit a two-run homer, which opened a 7-0 lead for the SeaWolves.

The Curve got on the board in the sixth inning when Derek Berg brought Keiner Delgado home when he reached on a fielding error. Altoona picked up three runs in a lengthy seventh inning at the plate. Javier Rivas started the inning with a solo homer off lefty Lael Lockhart and after a double from P.J. Hilson, a walk from Matt King and a wild pitch, Altoona plated a run on a sacrifice fly from Duce Gourson following an 11-pitch at-bat. Samuel Escudero singled home another run to cap off the inning and make it an 8-4 game.

Catcher Derek Berg added a long solo homer off the videoboard in left-center in the eighth inning to wrap up the scoring. Berg's third homer of the season marked the 12th game this season that the Curve have hit at least two homers. Titus Dumitru added an RBI double in the ninth to make it a 10-6 game.

On the mound, righty Emmanuel Chapman was touched for one run in 2.0 innings of relief, the first run he's allowed in 8.1 innings in the month of May.

With the four runs scored in the game, Curve fans can get 50% off a regular menu priced pizza at Papa John's on Monday with the promo code CURVE50.

Altoona continues a six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves, Double-a affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, on Thursday night at 6:00 p.m. LHP Connor Wietgrefe takes the ball for the Curve with RHP Max Alba on the mound for Erie.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from May 20, 2026

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