Big Sixth Inning Pushes Altoona Past Harrisburg, 8-3

Published on May 15, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa .- Altoona provided their fans with a happy postgame fireworks show to kickoff Military Appreciation Weekend at People's Natural Gas Field with an 8-3 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Friday night.

The Curve slammed two homers in the win, both coming in the sixth inning. Javier Rivas slammed a solo homer over the batter's eye in the fifth and then Altoona rallied for six runs in the sixth inning, capped off by Lonnie White Jr.'s three-run blast. The offensive barrage in the sixth inning sent 11 men to the plate, all of it with two outs. Five hits and a throwing error yielded six runs and an 8-3 Curve lead. Derek Berg's single started the stretch of seven consecutive hitters reaching base safely.

Connor Wietgrefe fanned five in 5.2 innings of work in his eighth start of the season. The lefty gave up three runs on eight hits and walked two. It marked his third outing of five innings or more this season. Jaden Woods followed him with 2.1 dominant innings of relief and Noah Murdock wrapped up the victory with a scoreless ninth.

Eight of the nine batters in the Altoona order had a hit and all nine reached base safely in the victory. Callan Moss picked up three hits in the game and extended his on-base streak to 11 games.

Altoona looks for a series win on Saturday at Peoples Natural Gas Field at 6 p.m. against Harrisburg. RHP Peyton Stumbo will take the mound against Senators' RHP Davian Garcia.

With the eight runs scored in the game, Curve fans can get 50% off a regular menu priced pizza at Papa John's on Monday with the promo code CURVE50.

For tickets and more information on the Altoona Curve, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.







Eastern League Stories from May 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.