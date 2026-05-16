Betancourt Homers in Yard Goats Extra Inning Loss

Published on May 15, 2026 under Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







Hartford, CT - Bryant Betancourt crushed his sixth home run of the season, but the Hartford Yard Goats fell to the Portland Sea Dogs 2-1 in extra innings on Friday night at Dunkin' Park. The Sea Dogs scored the go-ahead run in the 10th inning on an infield grounder by Nate Baez to defeat Hartford for the third straight game. Jake Brooks made his eighth start of the season and pitched five innings, allowing one run with four strikeouts. Boston Red Sox LHP Danny Coulombe made a rehab start for the Sea Dogs and pitched a scoreless first inning, allowing one hit. Andy Perez stayed hot at the plate for Hartford, recording two hits in his first two at-bats and leads the EL in hits.

The Sea Dogs broke through first in the top of the fifth inning. Nelly Taylor reached base to open the inning before Tyler McDonough delivered an RBI line drive to left field, allowing Taylor to score and giving Portland a 1-0 lead. McDonough was thrown out attempting to stretch the hit into a double.

Hartford threatened to answer in the bottom half of the inning, but Portland pitcher John Holobetz worked out of trouble striking out both GJ Hill and Benny Montgomery, stranding Jimmy Obertop at third base.

The Yard Goats turned to the bullpen in the sixth inning, bringing in RHP Carlos Torres. Torres struck out the first two batters he faced and escaped the inning without allowing a run. Hartford tied things up in the bottom of the sixth when Bettencourt blasted a solo home run.

Both teams changed things up on the mound in the seventh. Hartford brought in RHP Cade Denton, who recorded the first two outs with help from his defense before showing quick reflexes on a line drive back to the mound for the third out. Portland countered with RHP Joe Vogatsky, who struck out the first batter he faced and worked a scoreless inning.

In the top of the 10th inning, Abraham Liendo started at second base for the Sea Dogs, and Nate Baez hit an RBI groundout to score Liendo for the winning run.

The Yard Goats continue their six game series against the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs on Saturday night at 6:10 pm. It's Brain Cancer and Brain Tumor Awareness Night, with a fireworks show following the final out. It's a right-handed pitching matchup in Hartford with Connor Staine getting the start for the Yard Goats against Jedixson Paez who will pitch for the Sea Dogs. The game will be televised on NESN+ and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

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WP: Joe Vogatsky (1-1)

LP: Victor Juarez (1-3)

S: Caleb Bolden (1)







Eastern League Stories from May 15, 2026

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